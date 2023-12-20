New Jersey Devils Pride Night 2023: Custom jerseys, Game Experience, performers and more revealed

The New Jersey Devils are set to host their annual Pride Night on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in a highly anticipated showdown against the Edmonton Oilers at the Prudential Center.

This special evening, marking the Devils' second Hockey Is For Everyone game of the season, promises a unique celebration of diversity and inclusion with custom-designed jerseys, honorees and a vibrant in-game experience.

New Jersey Devils' Pride Night: Custom Jerseys

Local artist Kathryn Kennedy from Kearny, New Jersey, was entrusted with the task of creating the custom jerseys for Pride Night. Drawing inspiration from traditional collage art, Kennedy employed an abstract style to craft a jersey crest symbolizing the concept of "coming out" within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Kathryn Kennedy's design breaks away from identifiable borders, using groups of circles to emphasize the idea of breaking barriers. The overlapping circles, adorned with colors from the pride flag, symbolize hope and a tightly-knit community.

Kennedy expressed her joy at being part of the New Jersey Devils' Pride Night. She said:

"It’s a huge honor to be involved with the Devils’ Pride Night, and my hope is that I’ve created something that helps others feel accepted and appreciated.”

The custom-designed jerseys worn during player arrivals will be auctioned between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, with all proceeds benefiting Hyacinth. Fans eager to own a unique piece of Devils Pride Night memorabilia can place their bids at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

New Jersey Devils' Pride Night: Performers and more

Leading up to the NHL game, fans can immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere at the Newark Winter Village at Mulberry Commons Park. Devils Alumni, carnival games, food trucks, and heated igloos available for rent will be part of the pre-game festivities.

In tandem with the New Jersey Devils' Pride Night, the game experience will be enhanced with several noteworthy inclusions:

National Anthem by Max DeFrancesco: A guest singer representing the LGBTQIA+ community. Hero of the Game – Dana Page: The Devils will honor Patrol Woman Dana Page, a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community and police officer for the Long Branch PD. DJ BPN Performance: DJ BPN, a New Jersey native and dedicated supporter of the LGBT community.

Furthermore, funds raised through the night's 50/50 will contribute to Out Montclair, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and providing support and solidarity for the LGBTQIA+ community in Montclair.

The New Jersey Devils' Pride Night promises not only a thrilling hockey game but also a celebration of diversity, inclusivity and community support, showcasing the organization's commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for all fans.