The New Jersey Devils booked their Round 2 playoff berth after overcoming the New York Rangers with a resounding 4-0 win in Game 7 at Prudential Center on Monday. With the win on the night, the Devils became the 8th team to have qualified for the second round.

The Hudson River rivalry featured some great matchups and a series of comebacks throughout the series. The Devils outperformed the New York Rangers and eliminated them from the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

The New York Rangers were known for having one of the best offensive lines in the league, yet their offensive line failed to show up in Game 7. This was the second game where the Rangers failed to score a goal in the game.

After losing their first two games with a 5-1 defeat, the New Jersey Devils staged a brilliant comeback, regaining confidence and making the series even more difficult for the Rangers. Netminder Akira Schmid was brilliant for the Devils and made 31 saves in Game 7.

Devils fans were ecstatic after the Devils punched their tickets for the second round. Here's how fans reacted to eliminating the Rangers on Monday:

Luke Garrison (SonicHockeyCoolFanAccount) @SHCBackupAcc @NJDevils This is the one of the greatest Devils victories I have ever witnessed! While Henrique it’s over may be better, this is just as equally good! What a job by Akira Scmid, rebounding after game 6, and putting on a monster clinic of Ranger shots stopping them all! God tier work by… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @NJDevils This is the one of the greatest Devils victories I have ever witnessed! While Henrique it’s over may be better, this is just as equally good! What a job by Akira Scmid, rebounding after game 6, and putting on a monster clinic of Ranger shots stopping them all! God tier work by… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

MullyGoon @MullyGoon24 @NJDevils Priceless watching all the loud mouth ranger fans exit early with their heads down. Absolutely priceless!!! #LGD !!! @NJDevils Priceless watching all the loud mouth ranger fans exit early with their heads down. Absolutely priceless!!! #LGD!!!

The Devils' incredible season continues to run on. Coming into the series, the Devils struggled in the first two opening games but bounced back and made a huge comeback in the following games.

They had a series-clinching opportunity in Game 6, however, the New York Rangers fought hard and forced the continuation of the series to Game 7.

In a do-or-die game for both teams, the Devils came out victorious, not just with a simple but resounding 4-0 victory to knock their rivals out of the competition.

The first period of Game 7 saw no goals from either team. Michael McLeod opened the scoring sheet and put the New Jersey Devils 1-0 up at the 9:53 mark of the frame. Tomas Tatar then extended the lead to 2-0 before heading into the third period.

Erik Haula's snapshot goal at the 14:27 mark further extended the team's lead to 3-0. Jesper Bratt's empty-net goal with less than four minutes remaining of the game helped the Devils punch their tickets for the second round. John Marion and Ondrej Palat had two points in the contest.

The New Jersey Devils will face the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2.

