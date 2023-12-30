New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 30th 2023

The stage is set for an intense battle at TD Garden as the Boston Bruins (20-7-6) host the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2) on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET. Fans eager to catch every moment of the action have various viewing options, including live TV broadcasts and streaming services.

How to watch the Devils vs. Bruins game?

Watch the game live on TV

For those preferring traditional TV broadcasts, tune in to MSGSN for live game coverage. Alternatively, fans can catch the radio broadcast on the Devils Hockey Network for in-depth commentary and analysis.

Streaming Services

In today's digital age, streaming is a popular choice for sports enthusiasts. The game will be available for live streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu, providing a convenient option for fans on the go or those without access to traditional cable TV.

New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins: Preview

The New Jersey Devils head into this matchup following a remarkable back-to-back performance. A decisive 6-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night showcased their offensive strength, building on a thrilling comeback win in overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Timo Meier's breakaway goal secured a 4-3 win, complementing Luke Hughes' dramatic goal in regulation. While the Devils rank ninth in the NHL for goals per game, their defensive stats present challenges, ranking 29th in goals allowed.

On the flip side, the Boston Bruins ended a four-game skid with a convincing 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Goals from Charlie Coyle, Mason Lohrei and Morgan Geekie, combined with a stellar performance from goalie Jeremy Swayman, propelled the Bruins back into winning form.

With a strong power-play unit (ranked fourth in the league) and a solid defense (fifth in goals allowed per game), the Bruins aim to maintain their momentum at TD Garden.

As these two Eastern Conference contenders collide, hockey enthusiasts are in for an exhilarating experience.

Head-to-head encounters between the Devils and Bruins

In the 59 games between the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils, the Bruins dominated with 38 victories, while the Devils battled for 21 wins.

In overtime, the Bruins secured five wins to the Devils' three. In shootouts, the Bruins boast four victories to the Devils' three. Notably, the average goals per match highlight the Bruins' offensive strength at 2.8 compared to the Devils' 1.9, emphasizing the divergent scoring dynamics in their head-to-head matchups.