New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 15th 2024

The top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins, boasting a 25-8-9 record, are set to host the 10th-ranked New Jersey Devils (22-15-3) at TD Garden on Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

The game will be shown on NESN and MSGSN, providing expert coverage and commentary and making viewing more enjoyable.

Alternatively, for those who prefer to stream the game, you can watch it live on ESPN+ and Fubo TV—new clients are offered a free trial.

New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins: Preview

A revived New Jersey enters the match after a two-game losing streak was halted by its 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers. The Devils, also at 22-15-3 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division, would like to move into playoff contention.

New Jersey's offense is one of the best in the league, as it is tied for fourth place in scoring with an average of 3.55 goals per game. But the team's defensive rank of 28th and 3.50 goals allowed per game threaten to hold it back. The Devils' power play and penalty-killing stand at fourth and 23rd.

Looking the other side, after losing three games in a row, the Boston Bruins came back with a 4-3 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues. With a 25-8-9 record, Boston dominates the Atlantic Division and aims to preserve its status by giving its best play.

The Bruins are 10th in league scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game. They are defensively solid, ranking fifth and conceding just 2.69 goals per game. The team is exceptional in terms of power play (fifth) and penalty killing (fourth).

Evaluating head-to-head games between the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils

An average of 4.8 goals per game has been recorded in the 55 games contested between the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

The Bruins won 38 games, with five wins in overtime and four shootout victories, demonstrating impressive offensive capacities — 2.9 goals per game.

Conversely, the New Jersey Devils brought home 17 wins, including two overtime and two shootout victories, translating into a slightly smaller average of 1.9 goals scored per NHL game.