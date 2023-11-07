New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 7th 2023

The New Jersey Devils (7-3-0) are poised to secure their second consecutive win as they prepare to take on the Colorado Avalanche (7-3-0) on Tuesday, Nov 7th.

The matchup is set to unfold at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, with a scheduled start time of 10 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, and Max.

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Monday, Nov 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Broadcast: ESPN+, TNT, and Max

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5FM/950AM, and 104.5 The Team ESPN Radio

New Jersey Devils set their sights on a fifth win in six games

The New Jersey Devils have been in fine form in the past week, securing four wins in their last five games. They're aiming to maintain their momentum with a victory over the Avalanche, which would mark their second consecutive win and their fifth in the last six games.

New Jersey Devils is currently averaging 3.91 goals per game, and in their recent game, they netted four goals on 41 shots.

Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer each contributed a goal, with John Marino and Dougie Hamilton recording assists.

While the New Jersey Devils have faced defensive challenges, giving up an average of 3.46 goals per game, they only conceded two goals in their previous match, and they'll need a similar effort for a victory.

Vitek Vanecek, with a 6-2-0 record in eight games, saved 32 of the 34 shots he faced, maintaining a 3.05 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

On the injury front, Nico Hischier is unavailable due to an upper body injury. Tomas Nosek is sidelined with an lower body injury. Colin Miller is currently out with a lower body injury. Brian Halonen is unavailable due to a lower body injury. Nico Daws is absent from play due to a hip injury. Nolan Foote is out of action with an upper body injury and Jack Hughes is unavailable with an upper body injury.

Colorado Avalanche eager to bounce back from their recent loss

After securing a win against St. Louis, the Avalanche faced a decisive loss to the Golden Knights in their recent game.

They are now determined to bounce back from this defeat with a victory over the Devils, which would mark their fourth consecutive win on home ice.

Colorado currently maintains an average of 3.10 goals per game, but in their last outing, despite taking a remarkable 41 shots, they were unable to find the back of the net.

The team's offensive leaders include Mikko Rantanen, who has accumulated 14 points from six goals and eight assists, and Nathan McKinnon with nine points from four goals and five assists.

Despite their strong defensive performance, allowing only 2.80 goals per game on average, the Avalanche gave up seven goals in their last game, emphasizing the need for a more robust defensive effort in their upcoming match.

Alexander Georgiev, with a 6-3-0 record in nine games, maintains a 2.92 GAA and a .899 save percentage.

It's worth nothing that Pavel Francouz is sidelined with a groin injury, Gabriel Landeskog is out with a knee injury, Chris Wagner is unavailable due to an Achilles injury, and Jean-Luc Foudy is sidelined with a lower body injury.