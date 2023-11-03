New Jersey Devils vs Saint Louis Blues: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 3rd 2023

The New Jersey Devils are set to face off against the St. Louis Blues in an exciting NHL matchup at the Enterprise Center on Friday, November 3, 2023. Fans across the country will be tuning in to catch the action, and there are multiple ways to watch the game live.

The puck drops at 8:00 PM ET, and you can catch all the thrilling moments on Bally Sports. For those who prefer to stream the game online, Fubo TV provides a convenient live streaming option.

With Fubo TV, you can enjoy the game from the comfort of your own home or on the go, ensuring you don't miss a single moment of the action.

New Jersey Devils vs Saint Louis Blues Game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV

New Jersey Devils Game preview

New Jersey has been having a stellar season, primarily thanks to its impressive offense. The team has been averaging 4.13 goals per game, and their top offensive players have been leading the charge.

Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Tyler Toffoli have been a force to be reckoned with, combining for 18 goals and 24 assists.

The rest of the offense has stepped up as well. Players like Timo Meier, Erik Haula, and Alexander Holtz have contributed eight goals and eight assists, and even the defensemen, Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes, have chipped in with four goals and eight assists, helping to open up the team's offense.

St. Louis Blues Game preview

On the other hand, the St. Louis Blues have been facing a tough season with a struggling offense. They've been averaging 1.75 goals per game and have only managed to score one goal in their last two games.

While Robert Thomas, Kasperi Kapanen, and Jordan Kyrou have done their best to lead the top two lines with four goals and nine assists, the rest of the team's offense has been facing challenges.

Only two skaters on the team have managed to score one goal or more, and this has made it easier for opposing defenses to shut down their offense.

Hockey fans won't want to miss this game, and they have various options to watch it live, whether on TV or through the convenience of online streaming.