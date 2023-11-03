New Jersey Devils vs St Louis Blues: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | Nov 3rd 2023

The upcoming NHL game on Friday, November 3, 2023, will see the New Jersey Devils taking on the St. Louis Blues in a highly anticipated showdown at the Enterprise Center.

The game is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, and one can witness all the exhilarating highlights by tuning in to Bally Sports.

New Jersey Devils Game preview

The New Jersey Devils are enjoying a remarkable season, largely attributed to their outstanding offensive performance. They have maintained an impressive average of 4.13 goals per game, with their top offensive stars, namely Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Tyler Toffoli, spearheading their success by collectively amassing 18 goals and 24 assists.

What's even more remarkable is the heightened offensive contributions from the rest of the team. Players like Timo Meier, Erik Haula, and Alexander Holtz have combined for eight goals and eight assists, while the defensemen, Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes, added four goals and eight assists to bolster the team's offensive capabilities.

St. Louis Blues Game preview

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have encountered a challenging season characterized by offensive difficulties. They've been averaging a mere 1.75 goals per game and have struggled to find the back of the net, scoring just one goal in their last two matches.

Although Robert Thomas, Kasperi Kapanen, and Jordan Kyrou have been striving to lead the top two lines with a combined four goals and nine assists, the rest of the team's offense has been grappling with obstacles.

Only two players on the roster have succeeded in scoring at least one goal, which has, in turn, made it easier for opposing defenses to stifle their offensive efforts.

New Jersey Devils projected lines

Forward

TYLER TOFFOLI JACK HUGHES TIMO MEIER ONDREJ PALAT MICHAEL MCLEOD JESPER BRATT DAWSON MERCER ERIK HAULA CURTIS LAZAR ALEXANDER HOLTZ CHRIS TIERNEY NATHAN BASTIAN

Defenceman

JONAS SIEGENTHALER DOUGIE HAMILTON KEVIN BAHL JOHN MARINO BRENDAN SMITH LUKE HUGHES

Goalie

AKIRA SCHMID VITEK VANECEK

Saint Louis Blues projected lines

Forward

PAVEL BUCHNEVICH ROBERT THOMAS KASPERI KAPANEN BRANDON SAAD BRAYDEN SCHENN JORDAN KYROU JAKUB VRANA KEVIN HAYES JAKE NEIGHBOURS ALEXEI TOROPCHENKO OSKAR SUNDQVIST SAMMY BLAIS

Defenceman

MARCO SCANDELLA COLTON PARAYKO TOREY KRUG JUSTIN FAULK NICK LEDDY TYLER TUCKER

Goalie

JORDAN BINNINGTON JOEL HOFER

New Jersey Devils vs St Louis Blues odds and predictions

The Devils are stepping in as the favorites in the upcoming clash with a moneyline of -156, while the Blues are considered the underdogs at +130. The over/under for this game is set at 6.5.

New Jersey is coming off a strong 5-3 victory on the road against the Minnesota Wild, showcasing their offensive prowess with an impressive 4.2 goals per game over their last 10 games. Defensively, they've allowed an average of 3.4 goals per game.

St Louis has struggled to find the back of the net, averaging just 1.8 goals per game while allowing 2.8. Thus, All signs point to the Devils emerging as the likely victors in this NHL game based on the moneyline odds.