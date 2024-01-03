New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 3rd 2024

The New Jersey Devils will face off against the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Wednesday. The Devils have won two of the last five games, while the Capitals have won one out of five.

New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington

TV Broadcast: MSG

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM and WFED Federal News Radio 1500 AM

New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The New Jersey Devils are 19-14-2 this season after losing to the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their last game. On average, they have scored 3.46 goals per game and allowed 3.54 goals per game.

Their success rate on power plays is 30.3%, and their penalty kill effectiveness is 77.7%. With moneyline odds of -167, they are considered the favorites for this game.

New Jersey Devils: Key players and injury status

Jack Hughes has been a key player for the Devils, contributing 44 points. He has scored 15 goals and provided 29 assists in 30 games. Meanwhile, Jesper Bratt has contributed 43 points via 15 goals and 29 assists.

In goal, Vitek Vanecek has a record of 13-7-1 this season and has made a total of 534 saves while allowing 71 goals.

Dougie Hamilton (pectoral muscle), Timo Meier (mid-body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Nolan Foote (upper body) and Curtis Lazar (lower body) are unavailable for today's match.

Washington Capitals: Game preview

The Washington Capitals are 18-11-6 after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their last game. They are scoring 2.34 goals and conceding 2.80 goals, with a power play success rate of 12.2% and a penalty kill rate of 81.7%.

With moneyline odds of +140, Washington is the underdog versus New Jersey.

Washington Capitals: Key players and injury status

Alex Ovechkin has been a key player for Washington this season, making contributions with 22 points that include 8 goals. On the other hand, Dylan Strome has been a standout performer for the Capitals with 13 goals and 9 assists, totaling 22 points.

In the 19 games Darcy Kuemper has played this season, his save percentage stands at .893 with a goals-against average of 3.15.

Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Max Pacioretty (achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body), and T.J. Oshie (lower body) are sidelined due to injuries.