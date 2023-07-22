New LA Kings star blasted by Jeremy Roenick - "Does nothing but whine and complain"

In a video that has caught the attention of hockey fans in North America, former LA Kings player Jeremy Roenick didn't mince his words when addressing the latest trade involving Pierre-Luc Dubois. Roenick expressed his frustration with Dubois' behavior and accused the young player of acting like a "big baby" ever since his entry into the NHL.

Roenick said:

"Dubois hasn't stopped acting like a big baby since he entered the NHL. He's done nothing but whine and complain since he's been in the NHL."

Dubois' two trade requests and his apparent discontent with playing under John Tortorella in Columbus, followed by his unhappiness in Winnipeg, were at the core of Roenick's disapproval.

In a rather provocative attempt to offend Dubois, Roenick was cynical in the portrayal of the player.

Despite the criticism, Roenick did acknowledge Dubois' potential as a game-changing player for the LA Kings but emphasized that the young star must step up to justify his new big contract. Roenick's hopes for the Kings' success lean on Dubois' maturation and his ability to overcome what Roenick perceives as constant crying and complaining.

The LA Kings have agreed to a three-year entry-level contract with Jakub Dvorak

The LA Kings have inked a deal with defenseman Jakub Dvorak, committing to a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $900,000. Dvorak, a towering 6-foot-5, 209-pound player, was selected by the Kings in the second round (54th overall) during the 2023 NHL draft.

Before joining the Kings, Dvorak played for Bílí Tygri Liberec in Czechia's top professional hockey league, the Czech Extraliga. In 24 games last season, he contributed two assists and accumulated six penalty minutes (PIM).

Before his professional stint, Dvorak spent three seasons with Bílí Tygri's under-20 and under-17 teams from 2019 to 2022. During this time, he tallied 38 points (nine goals and 29 assists) in 58 games, along with 30 PIM and an impressive plus-24 rating.

Hailing from Liberec, Czechia, Dvorak has also represented his home country in international competitions, notably participating in two International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 Men's World Championships in 2023 and 2022. In the 2023 tournament, he served as the captain of the Czech team and notched three points (one goal and two assists) over five games.

