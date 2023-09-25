New Ottawa Senators arena may cost $900,000,000, estimates owner Michael Andlauer

Michael Andlauer was finally introduced as the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. In June, it was announced that Andlauer and his group of investors purchased the Senators for $950 million. Immediately, many Ottawa fans were excited to have a new owner, as he has been vocal about making the franchise one of the best in the NHL.

One of the ways Andlauer wanted to make the Senators franchise better was by building a new arena. Although it won't happen right now, building an arena in downtown Ottawa is something he is looking at.

Bruce Garrioch of TSN reports:

"Andlauer estimates a new arena may cost $900M. "Has to make economic sense," says Andlauer. The opportunity has to be there to build a community and an arena. "I don't know what it's going to take," says Andlauer. "I know there's a desire. It has to be win, win, win." #Sens"

If Michael Andlauer does build a new arena, it would be massive for the Ottawa Senators' future. Their current arena opened in 1996 and is about 30 minutes outside of the city in the suburbs.

Michael Andlauer will listen to fans

Over the weekend, Michael Andlauer was introduced as the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Although he only has been the owner for a couple of days, Sens fans are excited about what the future holds.

During his introductory press conference, Michael Andlauer revealed he will listen to fans, according to Tim Baines of the Ottawa Sun:

“The most important thing is what’s important for the fan. If I can increase the fan experience, that’s what I’m here for. So, probably the fans will help me dictate where the best place will be.

"We have federal buildings that are empty, we have the NCC with the best piece of land that’s available for development in probably any major city in North America. And, there’s this building (Canadian Tire Centre).”'

Currently, it's uncertain if Andlauer will decide to build a new arena in downtown Ottawa or just renovate its current arena.

Ottawa Senators' pre-season is underway

The Ottawa Senators opened their pre-season on Sunday with a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at home.

Ottawa still has Shane Pinto unsigned, which is a bit of a concern for the Sens fans. But, Ottawa doesn't open its regular season until Oct. 11 on the road, so there is still a bit of time to work that out.

The Senators will have its home opener on Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Flyers.