WATCH: New Toronto Maple Leafs additions exhibit "piss and vinegar" quality on Day 1 of training camp

The Toronto Maple Leafs wanted to add some grit to their roster this season and did just that in the off-season.

Brad Treliving, who was hired as the new general manager, signed Ryan Reaves to a three-year deal followed by Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi to one-year deals.

After the signings, Treliving was vocal in expressing that the Maple Leafs roster needed more "snot" and toughness, according to Steven Ellis of Leafs Nation:

“We’re better today than we were yesterday, and that’s the goal here. Everybody gets excited, the bell goes off on July 1. I feel better about our team... We need a little bit more snot to our game and I think they both bring a lot of that."

The additions excited many Toronto Maple Leafs fans who felt the team was skilled but weak and that that style of hockey doesn't translate to the playoffs.

On day one of the Maple Leafs training camp, Reaves and Domi battled in the corners.

The battle between Domi and Reaves exhibited the intensity both will be bringing to the game and practices.

Reaves, who also adds veteran leadership to the team, said he will help the younger players out in whatever way he can to Sportsnet:

"It's not gonna be a quiet room anymore, I'll tell you that much. Yeah, I think I've been around for a while. I like to help with the young guys a lot. Yeah, just a lot of energy. Practice, games, whatever it is. I'm an energy guy."

Toronto Maple Leafs in their Stanley Cup window

The Maple Leafs is a Stanley Cup favorite entering the 2023-24 NHL season. Last year, Toronto finally got out of the first round of the playoffs but lost in five games in the second round to the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs will open its season at home on Oct. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens. Their pre-season opener is set for Sept. 24 against the Ottawa Senators.