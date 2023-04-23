The Carolina Hurricanes have put the New York Islanders on the brink of elimination after securing a 5-2 victory in Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup. The Hurricanes now hold a commanding 3-1 series lead, and Islanders fans are starting to lose hope.

The Hurricanes were dominant in Game 4, with Seth Jarvis scoring two goals. Mackenzie MacEachern made a successful debut, registering a goal and an assist. Sebastian Aho also made history, becoming the franchise's all-time playoff goal-scoring leader with his 20th postseason tally.

Islanders fans were not pleased with their team's performance, and many took to Twitter to express their frustration. One fan wrote,

"This was a tough one. For all the energy they had coming out, they have to finish. They have to stop taking stupid penalties. And their top forwards need to show up. Isles backs are against the wall now. Win game 5."

Another fan was more pessimistic, saying,

"Just forfeit next game. It's over." This sentiment was echoed by several others, with many fans resigning themselves to the fact that the Islanders' season may be coming to an end."

The Islanders will need a miraculous comeback if they want to advance to the second round of the playoffs. They will need their top forwards, including Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson, to step up and deliver in Game 5. They will also need to avoid taking unnecessary penalties, as the Hurricanes have been deadly on the power play throughout the series.

One fan wrote,

"Canes did to the Isles today exactly what the Rangers need to do to the Devils tomorrow. Put your foot back on their necks and snuff out any hope they have after game three."

The Islanders will need all the support they can get in Game 5, as they look to keep their season alive and force a Game 6.

Biz on Ilya Sorokin's importance to New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin has been a revelation for the New York Islanders this season, with his heroics between the pipes helping to keep the team in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Paul Bissonnette, co-host of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, recently spoke about the impact that Sorokin has had on the Islanders. He went so far as to say that the team wouldn't even be in playoff contention without him.

Bissonnette's statement is not an exaggeration, as Sorokin has been a key factor in the Islanders' success this season. In the 61 games played, the Russian netminder has made 1,682 out of a possible 1,819 saves, giving him an impressive .925 save percentage. The numbers are made even more impressive when considering the fact that Sorokin is just a rookie in the NHL, having made his debut this season.

Sorokin's importance to the New York Islanders was highlighted in the game against the Washington Capitals, where the team suffered a crushing 5-2 defeat. Bissonnette's comments about Sorokin's importance to the New York Islanders are echoed by many in the hockey world.

