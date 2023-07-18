New York Islanders news: Oliver Wahlstrom signs one-year extension

Oliver Wahlstrom is the hockey right winger for the New York Islanders, who has been rolling waves on the ice. The hockey star inked a one-year contract extension with the team on July 17 for $874,125.

The New York Islanders’ hockey prospect will earn $874,125 in cap hit salary and annual average salary. He will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) at the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 24.

Wahlstrom can be one of the strongest players on the New York Islanders roster, having racked up 61 points in 161 games. The young NHL star also has three playoff points in five games in the four seasons of his professional hockey career so far.

New York Islanders hire Rick Kowalsky as head coach of AHL affiliate team

The New York Islanders' AHL affiliate team, Bridgeport Islanders, have hired Rick Kowalsky as their head coach. After working as an assistant under Brent Thompson since 2021, Kowalsky has been given the responsibility. Kowalsky brings a plethora of knowledge to the table, having worked for the New Jersey Devils for an astounding 15 years.

Kowalsky was a member of the Devils as an assistant coach, helping the group's efforts on the bench from 2018 until 2020. He also led AHLs like Albany Devils and Binghamton Devils for eight seasons.

51-year-old Kowalsky has earned the esteemed Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award for being the 2015-16 AHL Coach of the Year. His leadership abilities made this honor well-deserved, which also led to his previous team standout with the second-best record in the AHL.

Besides serving various teams of the NHL and AHL as a coach, Kowalsky also has had a profound career on the ice as a former player. The Buffalo Sabres chose him with the 227th overall pick in 1992.

Kowalsky developed his coaching abilities in the ECHL before creating a name for himself in the AHL. He was the head coach of the Trenton Devils and Trenton Titans for four seasons when he won the prestigious John Brophy Award as the league's best coach in 2009.

The Bridgeport Islanders are eager for Rick Kowalsky to take over as head coach and use his wealth of knowledge and proven track record of success in player development to train the players in the team. Under his guidance and leadership, the squad hopes to achieve tremendous progress in the 2023–24 season.

