New York Islanders vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 9th 2023

In an Eastern Conference showdown, the Boston Bruins (10-1-1) prepare to host the New York Islanders (5-3-3) at 7 p.m. ET in TD Garden, Boston. The game will be shown live on ESPN+.

The Islanders are coming off Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, the Bruins won 3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Islanders vs. Bruins: Game Preview

Boston Bruins, currently leading the Eastern Conference, recently rebounded with a victory over Dallas, securing their fourth win in five games and maintaining a five-point lead in the Atlantic Division standings.

The Bruins boast an impressive defensive record, ranking first in goals against, allowing only 1.92 goals per contest. Their penalty-killing proficiency at 94% tops the league, contributing to their dominant position.

On the other hand, the New York Islanders face challenges, having dropped their second straight game and currently sitting ninth in the conference. Struggling offensively, they are tied for 26th in goals per game, averaging 2.64 goals.

Defensively, they are tied for 6th in goals against, allowing 2.82 goals per game, and their penalty-killing success is at 79.5%, placing them 14th in the league. The Islanders aim to bounce back and improve their standing in the Metropolitan Division.

Boston boasts an impressive 10-1-1 record, undefeated at home with a 5-0-1 mark. The Bruins maintain a perfect 4-0-0 record when facing opponents with more penalty minutes. Meanwhile, New York holds a 5-3-3 overall record, with a 2-1-0 record on the road. The Islanders have a -2 scoring differential, scoring 29 goals and conceding 31.

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins Predictions

The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders have faced each other in a total of 63 games. The average goals per match in these encounters is 5.7, indicating a relatively high-scoring competition between the two teams. Bruins have secured victory in 39 games, surpassing the Islanders, who have won 24 matchups. Both teams have experienced losses in 24 games, showcasing a balanced competition. In overtime, the Bruins have secured two wins and suffered four losses, while the Islanders have four wins and two losses.

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins Predictions

The Bruins enter as favorites with odds of -145, while the Islanders are the underdogs at +121, and the over/under is set at 5.5.

In its recent performances, Boston secured a 3-2 road victory against the Dallas Stars, while the New York Islanders faced a 4-2 defeat against the Minnesota Wild at home on Nov. 7.

The Bruins are anticipated to come out on top in this NHL game.

New York Islanders vs Boston Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bruins to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bruins to score first - Yes

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score - Yes