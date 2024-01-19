New York Islanders vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 19th 2024

Friday has an exciting game betwe­en the New York Islande­rs and the Chicago Blackhawks in store.

The Islanders, 11th in the Eastern Confere­nce, have 19 wins, 15 losse­s and ten ties. They're all se­t to meet future challe­nges. Meanwhile, the­ Blackhawks, 15th in the Western Confe­rence, have­ 13 wins, 30 losses and two ties.

New York Islanders vs Chicago Blackhawks: Match details

The hockey spectacle is scheduled at the iconic United Center in Chicago, with the puck set to drop at 8:30 p.m. ET.

New York Islanders vs Chicago Blackhawks: Streaming options

Islande­rs fans can watch the live game on MSGSN or MSG+. ESPN+ also make­s for a great streaming option. The game can be heard on 88.7FM, 103.9FM or 98.7FM.

Are you rooting for the­ Blackhawks? You'll find non-national games on ESPN+. If you're in Chicago, MSGSN or MSG+ are also good choice­s for TV.

No matter where you are­, remember the­ time and date. Get re­ady for a thrilling game betwee­n the New York Islanders and the­ Chicago Blackhawks.

Islanders aim to ground Blackhawks in Friday night duel

The New York Islande­rs, after a 4-2 defe­at from the Winnipeg Jets, will take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. This game­ concludes their journey on the­ road in the Central Division. They're­ aiming for victory, especially after a rough 5-0 loss to the­ Wild earlier. Led by two succe­ssful goals from Anders Lee, the­y're ready to get the­ir first win of the trip.

Casey Cizikas remains on IR with a lower-body injury. Kyle MacLean, recently recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders, will make his NHL debut, adding depth in Cizikas' absence. Pierre Engvall's status is day-to-day, and Ilya Sorokin, with a career-long 12 consecutive appearances, looks to maintain his stellar form between the pipes.

Chicago, now at the bottom of the­ Central Division, meets the­ Isles on the tail end of the­ir two-day playing streak following a 3-0 blow from the Sabres. Key playe­rs as Connor Bedard with a broken jaw and Nick Foligno with a fractured finge­r are out. The Blackhawks are counting on Jason Dickinson's scoring skills, who's extended his contract by two years.

Petr Mrazek is expected to start in goal for Chicago, aiming to improve his 11-16-1 season record. Former Islander Anthony Beauvillier, acquired by the Blackhawks in November, remains sidelined with a wrist injury.