New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 13th, 2023

The New York Islanders are set to attempt a turnaround from their recent four-game losing streak as they face the Edmonton Oilers on the road at Rogers Place, Edmonton, scheduled for Monday, Nov 13th at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Islanders, with a record of 5-5-3 and three consecutive losses, find themselves with the second-worst standing in the Metropolitan Division.

Meanwhile, the Oilers, holding a 3-9-1 record, have already made a coaching change, replacing Jey Woodcraft with Kris Knoblauch due to their slow start. Both teams are determined to rebound within their divisions, setting the stage for an intriguing game.

A better offensive display is the goal for the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are in the midst of a disappointing season marked by offensive struggles, averaging just 2.46 goals per game and scoring a mere five goals in the last three games.

Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal provide a glimmer of hope with six goals and 13 assists on the top line, but the remainder of the offense is faltering.

With only four skaters tallying four goals or more, the New York Islanders' offense becomes an easy target for opposing defenses.

Unfortunately, the defensive woes compound the team's challenges, as they allow an average of 3.08 goals per game.

While Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson contribute 1.8 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit struggles, allowing opponents ample opportunities for open shots on goal.

The bright spot emerges in goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who maintains .907 save percentage and a 3.24 GAA, saving 1.2 goals above average on 281 shots.

In terms of injuries, the New York Islanders' Adam Pelech is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers have been facing challenges with their defensive capabilities

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a trying season as their offense struggles, producing only 2.69 goals per game.

The top two line, led by Leon Draisaitl and Zack Hyman with a combined 12 goals and 16 assists, are the bright spots, but the remaining offensive players are facing challenges.

With only two skaters recording four goals or more, the Oilers' offense is susceptible to defensive strategies.

Unfortunately, the struggles extend to the defensive end, allowing an average of 3.92 goals per game, including 19 goals in the last five games.

Cody Ceci and Darnell Nurse contribute 1.0 defensive point shares, but the rest of the defensive unit is struggling, providing opponents with numerous opportunities for open shots.

Additionally, goaltender Stuart Skinner is encountering difficulties with a .861 save percentage and a 3.53 GAA against average on 216 shots, resulting in a -9.1 goals saved above average.

The Oilers' injury list includes Connor Brown (undisclosed, questionable) and Ryan Fantti (Hip Out).