New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL live on TV, channel list, and more

The New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens are set to face off on Tuesday in what promises to be an exciting game.

The New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens will play at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Islanders' game against the Canadiens will be televised on Tuesday on SportsNet1 and RDS, two of the most-watched sports networks in Canada. New York residents can watch it live on the MSG Sports Network.

There are several streaming options for NHL fans who may not have access to cable TV to watch games online. The match will be streamed on several platforms- With the 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan or a FuboTV subscription, you can watch the Islanders on MSG Sportsnet. With an ESPN+ membership, you can watch the match even if you don’t live nearby.

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview of the match

Montreal Canadiens v New York Islanders

The Islanders' only option right now is to defeat Montreal, simply defeat Montreal. Before yesterday, it looked like their hopes were gone, but now, they are again in control of their destiny.

The New York Islanders, who have 91 points, needed Pittsburgh (90 points) to lose a game in addition to defeating the Canadiens on Wednesday. Tuesday saw the Penguins host the Blackhawks. Chicago beat Pittsburgh 5-2, and that came as a sigh of relief for the Islanders as they too had a disastrous performance against the Capitals pretty recently.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' loss also confirmed the Florida Panthers as the seventh team qualifying for the Eastern Conference playoffs. Hence, this will be an important match for the Islanders. One good thing is that the New York Islanders are riding a three-game winning streak at home. With the Canadiens going through a pretty rough patch, eighth place looks ready for the taking.

Overall, New York is 41-31-9, and they are 24-13-3 at home. The Islanders have a +23 goal difference after scoring 238 and surrendering 215 goals. Montreal has a 31-43-6 overall record and a 14-23-3 record on the road. When they score more penalties than their opponents, the Canadiens are 12-18-3.

The clubs will face off for the third time this year. In the last game, the Islanders prevailed 2-1.

For the Islanders, Anders Lee has 22 assists in addition to his 27 goals. Over the past ten games, Brock Nelson has four goals and four assists. Meanwhile, the Canadiens have Nicholas Suzuki. He has 24 goals and 40 assists. Over the past 10 games, Brendan Gallagher has four goals and one assist.

