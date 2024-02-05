New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Feb 5th 2024

A clash between Eastern Conference contenders is set to unfold at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, Feb. 5, as the sixth-placed Toronto Maple Leafs play host to the ninth-placed New York Islanders.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on MSG or opt for a live stream on Fubo for a free viewing experience.

New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game info

New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

As the Islanders regroup post-All-Star break, they find themselves facing offensive challenges, scoring an average of 2.90 goals per game. Their struggles are underscored by a meager seven goals in the past three games.

Leading the charge on the scoring front are Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson, amassing a combined 54 goals and 80 assists to spearhead the top two lines.

However, the lack of contribution from the rest of the offensive unit has left the team vulnerable. With only five active skaters boasting seven or more goals, opponents can hone in on limiting the impact of the top-heavy offense.

In contrast, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reveling in a promising season, with their offensive prowess evident in an impressive 3.45 goals per game. Over the past five games, they have notched 16 goals, showcasing a well-distributed scoring effort.

The dynamic trio of William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner has been exceptional, tallying 83 goals and 89 assists to lead the charge on the top two lines.

The Maple Leafs' success extends beyond the primary offensive contributors. John Tavares, Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi have added significant firepower, combining for 23 goals and 56 assists. Defenseman Morgan Rielly has been a force from the point, contributing seven goals and 33 assists to open up new dimensions for the team's offense.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs: Head to Head

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders have engaged in 40 games thus far with an average of 6.6 goals per game. The teams mirror each other closely in wins and losses, each boasting 20 victories and 20 losses.

Overtime results further showcase parity with both teams securing five wins and suffering five losses. In shootouts, the Maple Leafs have a slight advantage, securing two wins to the Islanders' none.

Both teams maintain an identical average of 3.3 goals per matchup.