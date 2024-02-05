New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 5th February, 2024

On Monday at 7 p.m. ET, the Scotiabank Arena will host the game between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs, which will be available on ESPN+.
The Islanders, with a 20-17-12 record, are in a rough patch, having only won two of their last 10 games. As such, they are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division but will hope to change their fortunes here.
Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have a 25-14-8 record. They have looked good in the past three victories and are fourth in the Atlantic Division.
New York Islanders' projected lineup
Forwards
- Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal
- Pierre Engvall - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri
- Simon Holmstrom - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Oliver Wahlstrom
- Matt Martin - Kyle MacLean - Cal Clutterbuck
Defensemen
- Alexander Romanov - Noah Dobson
- Adam Pelech - Sebastian Aho
- Mike Reilly - Scott Mayfield
Goalies
- Ilya Sorokin
- Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders starting goalie
Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Here are his key stats for the season:
- Games Played: 19
- Wins: 8
- Losses: 3
- Draws: 6
- Goals Conceded: 58
- Goals Per Game: 3.36
- Shots: 475
- Shots Against: 417
- Save Percentage: .878
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 27 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs' projected lineup
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Nicholas Robertson - Max Domi - Noah Gregor
- Bobby McMann - Pontus Holmberg - Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
- Morgan Rielly - T.J. Brodie
- Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
- Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren
Goalie
- Ilya Samsonov
- Martin Jones
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats for the season:
- Games Played: 35
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 12
- Draws: 9
- Goals Conceded: 109
- Goals Per Game: 3.17
- Shots: 1202
- Shots Against: 1093
- Save Percentage: .909
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 59 seconds