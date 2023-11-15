New York Islanders vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 15th, 2023

Seeking to end a two-game road losing streak, the New York Islanders (5-6-3) are set to face the Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) on Wednesday night, Nov. 15, at 10 p.m. ET in Rogers Arena, Vancouver.

The game will be aired on ESPN+, MSG+, and Sportsnet.

After a 4-1 defeat to Edmonton, the Islanders look for a rebound while the Canucks, fresh off a 5-2 triumph over Montreal, aim to continue their winning streak.

New York Islanders vs Vancouver Canucks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Wednesday, November 15, at 8.30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, November 15, at 8.30 p.m. ET Venue : Rogers Arena, Vancouver

: Rogers Arena, Vancouver Broadcast : ESPN+, MSG+, and Sportsnet

: ESPN+, MSG+, and Sportsnet Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: Tunein Radio, WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5 and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM

The New York Islanders are determined to break their five-game losing streak

Struggling through the past week, the Islanders enter this game on a challenging five-game losing streak. Their mission is to break this streak by securing a win against the Canucks, aiming for their second victory in the last seven games.

With an average of 2.36 goals per game, New York only managed to score one goal on 33 shots in their recent match. Mathew Barzal netted the lone goal, with Bo Horvat and Ryan Pulock contributing assists.

Defensively, the New York Islanders have faced difficulties, allowing an average of 3.14 goals per game. Despite Ilya Sorokin's 28 saves on 31 shots in the last game, the team conceded four goals and needs to improve defensively for a successful outcome.

Sorokin holds a 3-3-3 record in nine games, maintaining a 3.21 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Notably, the New York Islanders currently have no injured players.

The Vancouver Canucks are set on securing their second consecutive win

Rebounding from their loss to Toronto, the Vancouver Canucks secured a victory over the Canadians in their most recent game and now aim to sustain their momentum against the Islanders.

A win would mark their second consecutive victory and seventh in the last eight games.

Vancouver maintains an impressive average of 4.40 goals per game, evident in their scoring of five goals on 37 shots in the previous match. Conor Garland and Brock Boeser both contributed with a goal and an assist while J.T. Miller recorded two assists.

Defensively, the Canucks have performed admirably, allowing an average of 2.20 goals per game. In their last game, they conceded two goals and will require a similar defensive effort for a chance at success.

Casey DeSmith, with a 4-0-1 record in six games, holds a 2.67 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

Notably, the Vancouver Canucks have some injuries, with Carson Soucy and Vasily Podkolzin undisclosed, and Teddy Blueger sidelined day-to-day.