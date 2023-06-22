New York Rangers 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, TV Schedule, Tickets & more

The New York Rangers had a strong performance during the 2022-23 NHL regular season, earning a spot in the playoffs. However, their playoff journey came to an end in the first round when they were eliminated by the New Jersey Devils in a seven-game series, losing 3-4. Despite the disappointment of the loss, the Rangers have regrouped and are ready to once again compete at the highest level.

The New York Rangers unveiled their preseason schedule for 2023. The schedule includes a total of six games, with three of them taking place at their home arena, Madison Square Garden. Fans will have the opportunity to catch the Rangers' preseason games on MSG Networks and MSG+. It enables New York area fans to watch the games on their preferred devices.

Here is everything you need to know about the Rangers' 2023 campaign, including its date, time, TV schedule, opponents, and more.

During the preseason, the New York Rangers will face off against three Eastern Conference opponents: the New Jersey Devils, the New York Islanders, and the Boston Bruins. The exhibition opener will be held on Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 PM as the Rangers travel to Boston to take on the Bruins.

Shortly after, they will return to Madison Square Garden for their home games against the Islanders on September 26 and the Devils on September 28. Following road matchups against the Islanders and the Devils, the Rangers will wrap up their preseason schedule with a game against the Bruins on Thursday, October 5.

Detailed Pre-season schedule for New York Rangers

Date, time, and location of the pre-season games.

DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) LOCATION Sun, Sep. 24 Boston 5:00 PM TD Garden Tue, Sep. 26 NY Islanders 7:00 PM MSG Thu, Sep. 28 New Jersey 7:00 PM MSG Fri, Sep. 29 NY Islanders 7:00 PM UBS Arena Wed, Oct. 4 New Jersey 7:00 PM Prudential Center Thu, Oct. 5 Boston 7:00 PM MSG

New York Rangers 2023 preseason TV Schedule and ticket details

The Rangers' preseason games leading up to the 2023-24 season will be broadcasted live on television. However, specific details regarding the TV and radio schedule for these games have not been disclosed yet. Additionally, the team has yet to announce ticket information for fans eagerly anticipating the preseason matches.

As for the regular season schedule for the 2023-24 campaign, the NHL has not yet released it. Typically, the league unveils the schedule following the commencement of free agency on July 1st. Prior to the preseason, the Rangers will participate in the NHL Entry Draft, scheduled for June 28-29. The official training camp for the Rangers is set to begin before the pre-season, signaling the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes