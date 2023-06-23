"Now we're cooking with gas": New York Rangers fans excited about new coaching staff

The New York Rangers' recent announcement regarding their coaching staff additions has generated a buzz among NHL fans on Twitter.

The team's decision to bring in Phil Housley as associate head coach, along with Dan Muse and Michael Peca as assistant coaches, has garnered mixed reactions.

As such, it has sparked discussions among fans about the potential impact of these appointments.

Overall, the Twitter reactions to the New York Rangers coaching staff additions demonstrate a mix of optimism, curiosity, and high expectations. Fans are intrigued by the connections between the coaches and Laviolette.

New York Rangers' newest additions to their coaching staff

The New York Rangers have made significant additions to their coaching staff. They have announced the appointment of Phil Housley as associate head coach, along with Dan Muse and Michael Peca as assistant coaches. These additions will join head coach Peter Laviolette in guiding the team toward success.

Housley brings a wealth of experience to the Rangers, having served as an assistant coach for the Arizona Coyotes and previously as the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres. He also worked alongside Laviolette as an assistant coach in Nashville for four seasons. Housley's international coaching record is impressive, including winning gold with Team USA at the 2013 World Junior Championship.

Dan Muse, formerly the head coach of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, will now contribute his expertise to the Rangers. He also worked as an assistant coach under Laviolette in Nashville and led the USHL's Chicago Steel to a championship victory.

Michael Peca, who recently served as an assistant coach for the Rochester Americans, joins the Rangers' coaching staff. Peca began his coaching career as a player development coach with the Washington Capitals under Laviolette.

With the additions of Housley, Muse, and Peca, the Rangers have assembled a coaching staff with extensive experience and knowledge. These coaches will play a crucial role in shaping the team's strategies for the upcoming NHL season.

