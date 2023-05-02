The New York Rangers have been knocked out of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. That became certain after the New Jersey Devils defeated them 4-0 on Monday at the Prudential Center.

The New York Rangers were completely outperformed by the Devils in Game 7 after making a huge comeback in Game 6. Despite having one of the best offenses in the league, the Rangers went scoreless for the second time in the series.

Fans were not happy with their team's poor performance throughout the series and lambasted them on Twitter.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

hugh janus @hughjanus2367 @NYRangers What a sad fucking joke. If your team doesn’t wake up for a damn game 7 in the NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAUGE, there is a DEEP organizational issue that needs to be addressed. The New York rangers just wasted millions of peoples fucking time. What a joke @NYRangers What a sad fucking joke. If your team doesn’t wake up for a damn game 7 in the NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAUGE, there is a DEEP organizational issue that needs to be addressed. The New York rangers just wasted millions of peoples fucking time. What a joke

Alex Monahan @AlexMonahan100 @NYRangers you really don't need to post to inform your fan base you got destroyed in game 7 ... fucking idiot intern @NYRangers you really don't need to post to inform your fan base you got destroyed in game 7 ... fucking idiot intern

bobby @vanillafish Fuck the New York Rangers Fuck the New York Rangers

JM @KobeLegacy824 Gerard Gallant just coached his final game as New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant just coached his final game as New York Rangers coach

bobbleheadTrey @bobbleheadTrey @vzmercogliano Please ask Patrick Kane when he plans to sign a one day contract with Blackhawks and retire a Hawk? From Day 1 it was clear his heart was not in New York. All-Time worst Ranger playoff rental and there have been some doozies. @vzmercogliano Please ask Patrick Kane when he plans to sign a one day contract with Blackhawks and retire a Hawk? From Day 1 it was clear his heart was not in New York. All-Time worst Ranger playoff rental and there have been some doozies.

Wes Roberts @wesorruss I’m done being a die hard New York Rangers fan. It’s not worth the investment of time, money, or heart. A pathetic Game 7 effort. I’m done being a die hard New York Rangers fan. It’s not worth the investment of time, money, or heart. A pathetic Game 7 effort.

Joe Fongaro @JoeFongaro What a disappointing/disgusting performance by the New York Rangers What a disappointing/disgusting performance by the New York Rangers

How the New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils series panned out

The New Jersey Devils had home advantage in the series but could not take that advantage in their favor in the first two games. The New York Rangers kick-started their run on a winning note and defeated the Devils 5-1 in Game 1.

Coming into Game 2, the Rangers again played in dominant fashion and defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-1 to take a 2-0 lead before the series moved to Madison Square Garden.

Following their first two victories, there was a huge drop in the level of performance from the Rangers. The New Jersey Devils bounced back and defeated them on their home ice to trim the lead to 2-1.

Coming into Game 4, a similar storyline was followed by the Rangers losing the game 3-1 with the Devils tying the series at 2-2. The New Jersey Devils, after losing their first two games at home, made a huge comeback in the following games and were more confident than the Rangers.

The Rangers were not up to the level of the Devils following their first two games. The New Jersey Devils dominated the series later on. In Game 5, the Devils defeated the Rangers 4-0 and put them on the brink of getting eliminated.

It was a do-or-die situation for the New York Rangers in Game 6, and they made a huge comeback to avoid elimination by defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on their home ice and tying the series 3-3.

Rangers played really well in Game 6 and displayed the same level of performance their fans were craving. However, the Rangers could not stick with the consistency throughout the series.

Coming into the decider of the series, the Rangers failed to score a single goal and got eliminated by the New Jersey Devils after a 4-0 loss.

The Devils now face the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2.

