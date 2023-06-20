In a recent press conference, newly appointed New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette outlined his vision for the team's future.

Laviolette's message is clear: work ethic and competitive spirit are the keys to success. While acknowledging the talent and skill of the Rangers' roster, Laviolette emphasized the need to combine these attributes with a relentless work ethic, which defines championship teams.

The coach's track record speaks for itself, with successful stints at various NHL teams and a Stanley Cup win with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

Peter Laviolette made a bold statement, referring to the Rangers as the "best franchise." This comment sparked a mixed reaction among Rangers fans on Twitter. One said:

"Impractical jokers behind the set telling him what he has to say. It was perfect."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

fred sem @fsem86 @NYRangers Impractical jokers behind the set telling him what he has to say. It was perfect @NYRangers Impractical jokers behind the set telling him what he has to say. It was perfect

Z @Titansdevils @NYRangers One of the best franchises in sports?? @NYRangers One of the best franchises in sports??

MJK_ToTheRight @MJK_ToTheRight @NYRangers Not sure two championships in the last billion years counts as "best franchise" material. @NYRangers Not sure two championships in the last billion years counts as "best franchise" material.

Rob @216stitches @NYRangers Over 50 years as a Rangers fan and one thing has always been consistent. Lousy ownership, Awful management and ZERO Scouting/Player development. NEVER have I seen a team draft #1 and #2 in back to back years and bother players are a BUST!!! Need to overhaul the entire org @NYRangers Over 50 years as a Rangers fan and one thing has always been consistent. Lousy ownership, Awful management and ZERO Scouting/Player development. NEVER have I seen a team draft #1 and #2 in back to back years and bother players are a BUST!!! Need to overhaul the entire org

The New York Rangers, boasting offensive firepower with players like Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, have shown glimpses of their potential in recent seasons. However, their inability to consistently merge their skill with other crucial aspects of the game has prevented them from reaching the ultimate goal.

Laviolette's appointment signals a shift towards a more aggressive, attacking and relentless style of play. General manager Chris Drury expressed confidence in the coach's attributes aligning with the team's goals, emphasizing the importance of a united vision.

As the New York Rangers head into the new season, all eyes will be on Laviolette and his ability to instill a winning mindset. If the players buy into his system, the Rangers could become a formidable force in the NHL.

Mike Peca joins Peter Laviolette's coaching staff with New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have made an intriguing addition to their coaching staff, as former NHL player Mike Peca joins coach Peter Laviolette on the bench. The announcement came shortly after Laviolette's hiring on June 13, putting an end to the team's search for a new coach.

Peca's connection with Laviolette dates back to their time together with the New York Islanders. Interestingly, Peca was acquired by the Islanders in 2001, the same year Laviolette joined as a coach. He eventually became the team's captain during Laviolette's tenure.

Before transitioning into coaching, Peca enjoyed a successful 14-season career in the NHL, playing for the Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders.

He played 864 games, earning 465 points (176 goals and 289 assists). Peca's accomplishments include winning an Olympic gold medal in 2002. Over the last two seasons, he has served as an assistant coach for the Rochester Americans in the AHL, establishing himself as a respected figure in the hockey community.

