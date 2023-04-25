New York Rangers fans turn on Patrick Kane after loss to Devils - "We were better without Kane"

After securing two huge victories in Game 1 and 2, the New York Rangers fell short against the New Jersey Devils in the next two games. The Devils defeated the Rangers 3-1 at Madison Square Garden to tie the seven-game playoffs series at 2-2 on Monday.

The New York Rangers had 23 SOGs on target and only managed to put the puck back into the net once.

Vincent Trochek was the lone goalscorer for the team who tied the game 1-1 for the Rangers at the 1:42 mark in the third period. Despite home advantage, the Rangers have lost Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden.

Fans are not at all pleased with the level of performance shown by the Rangers in Game 4. Shortly after the game, fans went on to Twitter and lambasted their team for the loss tonight.

Here's how fans reacted to the Rangers' 3-1 defeat in Game 4:

Anthony @EvilEmpire25 @NYRangers Call me whatever you want. We were better without Kane. @NYRangers Call me whatever you want. We were better without Kane.

Jack @JackTHFC2023 @NYRangers No quit in ny my ass @NYRangers No quit in ny my ass

. @SadNYRangersFan @NYRangers I dont understand how we could go from absolutely embarrassing the Devils in the first two games to not knowing how to play hockey anymore. Fix that dogshit power play and separate artie and kaner. @NYRangers I dont understand how we could go from absolutely embarrassing the Devils in the first two games to not knowing how to play hockey anymore. Fix that dogshit power play and separate artie and kaner.

kap @hopefulmetsfan



Rangers top players are invisible. Can’t generate any offensive zone pressure. Kid line is constantly the best line



Mika and Panarin not built for the playoffs. Soft team @NYRangers Embarassing and boring hockeyRangers top players are invisible. Can’t generate any offensive zone pressure. Kid line is constantly the best lineMika and Panarin not built for the playoffs. Soft team @NYRangers Embarassing and boring hockey Rangers top players are invisible. Can’t generate any offensive zone pressure. Kid line is constantly the best line Mika and Panarin not built for the playoffs. Soft team

brian @whereisuzi @NYRangers After taking my test I raised my hand and yelled “Rangers!” The teacher immediately knew i was finished @NYRangers After taking my test I raised my hand and yelled “Rangers!” The teacher immediately knew i was finished

Robert Howard @Robbie__Howard @NYRangers How do we go from looking like a cup winning team in 1&2 to looking like we don't know how to play hockey? Pretty attrocious @NYRangers How do we go from looking like a cup winning team in 1&2 to looking like we don't know how to play hockey? Pretty attrocious

Freedomland_USA @Freedomland_USA @NYRangers BOO! With all this talent you don’t show up on home ice in back to back games. It’s quit in New York. @NYRangers BOO! With all this talent you don’t show up on home ice in back to back games. It’s quit in New York.

Both teams will now be in action for Game 5 on Thursday at the Prudential Center.

New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers 3-1 to tie Hudson River rivalry at 2-2

Coming into the first period, the Rangers had 10 SOGs but weren't able to beat the Devils' defense to put the puck back into the net.

However, the New Jersey Devils had 8 SOGs and were able to put the puck back into the net. Jack Hughes has been incredible for the Devils in the series as he put up a 1-0 lead at the 2:50 mark via a wrist shot. This marked his third goal of the series.

The second period of the game saw no goals from either side of the team. Moving into the third period, Jonas Siegenthaler extended the Devils' lead to 2-0 after converting a feed from Nico Hischier into the back of the net at a blistering speed.

With less than 30 seconds remaining into the final buzzer, Ondrej Palat scored the winning goal for the Devils from a slap shot to even the series at Madison Square Garden. In total, both teams had 23 SOGs in Game 4.

Igor Shesterkin made some good saves and needed the night with 20 saves with a .909 save percentage. Meanwhile, Akira Schmid made 22 saves for the Devils and ended the game with a .957 save percentage. Siegenthaler had two points on the night for the New Jersey Devils.

