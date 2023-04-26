The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 of their first-round series. The Rangers had lost two straight games at home, scoring only two goals in the process.

The spotlight is on their top scorers, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, who have gone scoreless through four games. The two forwards led the Rangers in points during the regular season. Zibanejad had the most goals (39) while Panarin recorded the most assists (63). Their lack of production has put the New York Rangers in a difficult position.

Zibanejad acknowledges that he is under a lot of pressure and does not shy away from it:

"I feel the pressure, but I think the pressure comes from within,"

"In a way, it's a privilege to have that role. Yeah, the pressure mounts up to it and the pressure is on. But at the same time, any player no matter what wants that situation, you want it to be in your hands."

Panarin echoed Zibanejad's sentiment. In an interview with NHL.com, he said:

"I've got to score somehow. New Jersey is a pretty good team, but we can beat them."

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant believes the team will need more from their top six forwards if they want to win the series.

He had this to say about their lack of production:

"There has to be more production. In this business as we all know it's not what you've done yesterday it's what you're going to do the next game, and that's how you've got to be,"

"You can't worry about you've got two goals in the last three games. Our top guys have to be a lot better. They know that. I know that. Hopefully, they'll play a lot better next game."

New York Rangers have been in this situation before with Zibanejad and Panarin

Zibanejad was scoreless through five games in the team's first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins last year. But then he exploded for four points (two goals, two assists) in Game 6 and another three (one goal, two assists) in Game 7.

Panarin scored the overtime winner for the Rangers in Game 7 of that series. Unfortunately, he followed that up by going scoreless in the first five games of their second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, he scored in Game 6 and then assisted on the game-winner in Game 7.

Both Zibanejad and Panarin are confident that they will break through in Game 5.

Zibanejad said:

"I think I've proven to myself over the years what I'm capable of doing,"

"Last year, similar questions came up in the first series against Pittsburgh, and one goal changes everything for me. I'm sure with the players I'm playing with and the situations I'm being put in, one will eventually go in, and then we know what can happen after that."

The New York Rangers' success is not solely dependent on Zibanejad and Panarin. But the team needs their top two goal-scorers to step up if they want to go deep into the playoffs.

They have every right to believe that they will bounce back in Game 5. It will be interesting to see if they can overcome their struggles.

