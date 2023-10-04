The New York Rangers' preseason campaign hit a turbulent patch as Peter Laviolette did not hold back in his post-game assessment following a disappointing loss to their city rivals, the New York Islanders. The Rangers, who have been making significant strides in recent seasons, were widely expected to dominate the preseason matchup against the Islanders, who have traditionally been a middle-of-the-pack team.

According to New York Rangers columnist Vincent Z. Mercogliano who was present at the press conference, Peter Laviolette said,

"I thought our execution was way off the mark. We couldn’t make passes, couldn't get shots off – just off the end of our stick and not executing well. It's unacceptable, the first half of that game. It's not who we are or who we want to be."

The New York Rangers, considered by many as one of the Eastern Conference's potential powerhouses, suffered an unexpected setback in the form of a 5-3 defeat to their arch-rivals, the Islanders, in a preseason clash that was expected to be a mere warm-up.

"We're not just a group of individuals; we're a team, and we need to act like one," Peter Laviolette asserted. "This loss should serve as a wake-up call for everyone in that locker room."

The Rangers entered the game with high hopes, aiming to build momentum for the upcoming NHL season. However, the Islanders had other plans, securing a convincing win that exposed some glaring weaknesses in the Rangers' preseason form.

Looking, at the New York Rangers journey during the preseason it is safe to say it was quite a ride.

On October 12th the Rangers will kick off their season by taking on the Colorado Avalanche. With lessons learned from the preseason they are ready to make a push, towards securing a spot in the playoffs for the upcoming season.

In the last pre-season game on 25th Sept, 2023, the Rangers, with a stronger lineup, easily secured a 4-2 victory against their rivals New York Islanders in their home ground, whose team at Madison Square Garden consisted of a mix of NHL players and prospects.

The Rangers are a team that desires and requires confidence as they are now completely determined to address these challenges capitalize on their strengths and show their mettle in a league where expectations always sky high.

As the NHL 2023-24 season inches closer, the excitement is shooting through the roof for New York Rangers fans. And one thing is clear: the Rangers will need to rise to the occasion and prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.