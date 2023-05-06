In a surprising move, the New York Rangers announced on their official Twitter account that they have officially parted ways with head coach Gerard Gallant. The decision, which was described as mutual, marks the end of Gallant's tenure with the team.

Chris Drury, the President and General Manager of the New York Ranger, expressed his gratitude towards Gallant for his dedication and hard work during his time as head coach.

Drury commended Gallant's qualities both as a coach and as a person, emphasizing the respect he holds for him. He acknowledged Gallant's contributions on and off the ice over the past two seasons.

New York Rangers, through their Official Twitter account:

OFFICIAL: #NYR and head coach Gerard Gallant have mutually agreed to part ways.

President and GM Chris Drury said:

"I want to first thank Gerard for his work and commitment to NYR during his time as head coach. I have a ton of respect for Gerard as both a coach + person and truly appreciate everything he did for us on and off the ice these last two seasons."

Drury further explained that after a thorough evaluation of the season and discussions with Gallant, they reached a mutual agreement that a change would be beneficial for both parties. While acknowledging Gallant's abilities, Drury expressed his good wishes for the coach and his family in their future endeavors. The search for a new head coach will commence immediately for the New York Rangers.

"After my evaluation of the season and discussions with Gerard, we mutually came to the conclusion that a change would be beneficial for both parties. I wish he and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin right away.”

Response from New York Ranger's former head coach Gerard Gallant

Gallant, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Dolan, Chris Drury, and the entire Rangers organization for providing him with the opportunity to lead the team for the past two seasons. He acknowledged the significance of coaching an Original Six franchise with such a storied history and a passionate fan base.

Gerard Gallant, the former head coach, said this after parting ways:

“I would like to thank Mr. Dolan, Chris + the Rangers organization for giving me the opportunity to be their head coach these last two seasons. The experience of coaching an Original Six franchise with such rich history and an incredibly passionate fanbase is something I will never forget."

Gallant stated that after thoughtful conversations with his family and Drury, it became evident that this decision was in the best interest of both himself and the Rangers at this time.

Gerard Gallant added:

After conversations with my family and Chris, it became clear that this was the right decision for both myself and NYR at this time.”

The departure of Gerard Gallant as the head coach of the New York Rangers marks a significant change for the team. The decision reached through mutual agreement, represents a new chapter in the Rangers' pursuit of success.

Poll : 0 votes