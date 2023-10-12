New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more

The puck is about to drop on the 2023-24 NHL season, and the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres are eager to kick off their respective campaign with a bang.

On Thursday, Oct. 12,, the two teams will face each other in a highly anticipated season opener at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The action commences at 7:07 PM EDT. Fans can watch it live on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSG.

Where and how to watch NHL opening night

To catch the game, there're various streaming options available, including Watch ESPN, ESPN+, FUBO (with a free trial), DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and SlingTV.

Make sure to check your preferred platform's availability for this game during the free trial period, as certain games might not be available on these streaming platforms.

New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The New York Rangers enter this season with high hopes, eager to make a deep run in the playoffs and perhaps even win the coveted Stanley Cup. However, their previous season ended in a swift exit from the playoffs, resulting in the departure of coach Gerald Gallant.

In his place, the New York Rangers have brought in Peter Laviolette. They've also bolstered their roster with the addition of experienced players like Blake Wheeler and Jonathan Quick.

Last season, the Rangers were led by the offensive prowess of Artemi Panarin, who tallied an impressive 92 points, including 29 goals and 63 assists. Mika Zibanejad was another key contributor with 91 points from 39 goals and 52 assists. Adam Fox provided valuable support with 72 points, including 12 goals and 60 assists.

On the other side of the ice, the Buffalo Sabres are coming off a season that marked a positive step in their rebuilding process. They achieved a winning record and look to build on that in the new season. The core of the team remains intact, and they've made some strategic additions, including Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton.

In the draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected Zach Benson with the 13th pick, underscoring their commitment to the future. Tage Thompson spearheaded the Sabres' offense last season with an impressive 94 points, comprising 47 goals and 47 assists.

Jeff Skinner contributed 82 points with 35 goals and 47 assists, while Alex Tuch added 79 points, including 36 goals and 43 assists.

As the Rangers and Sabres face off in this season opener, both teams have their eyes set on the Stanley Cup.