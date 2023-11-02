New York Rangers (7-2) will face the challenge of Carolina Hurricanes (6-4) in an exciting encounter on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. ET in Madison Square Garden, New York. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.

Both squads aim to maintain their positions near the division's summit and within the Eastern Conference, making the upcoming game a highly anticipated event.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time: November 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 99.9 The Fan, Buzz Sports Radio, ESPN New Bern (107.5FM/1490 AM)

The New York Rangers defense has been their stronghold

The New York Rangers have had an impressive start to the season, and their defense has been a key contributor.

With an offense averaging 3.11 goals per game, featuring stars like Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider, who have combined for 13 goals and 19 assists, the top two lines have been on fire.

Moreover, players like Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Vincent Trocheck have added to the team's offensive prowess with five goals and nine assists.

The defense, led by Adam Fox and K'Andre Miller, has chipped in with four goals and 14 assists.

The New York Rangers defense ranks among the league's best, allowing only 2.00 goals per game, including just seven goals in their last five games.

K'Andre Miller and Erik Gustafsson have been solid, combining for 2.0 defensive point shares and 22 blocked shots. Fox, Jacob Trouba, and Breden Schneider have contributed 1.8 defensive point shares to strengthen the unit.

The goaltender, Igor Shesterkin has been outstanding, boasting a.905 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average on 179 shots.

Ryan Lindgren is listed as questionable due to an upper-body injury.

The Carolina Hurricane's superb offense has been the driving force

The Hurricanes have enjoyed a strong season, largely thanks to their strong offense, which has been netting an impressive 3.60 goals per game.

The primary offensive contributors, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis, have tallied 16 goals and 12 assists, leading the top two lines.

Meanwhile, Martin Necas, Michael Bunting, and Stefan Neosen have combined for nine goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei have provided a valuable offensive boost with four goals and 10 assists.

However, their defensive performance has been a concern, allowing an average of 3.70 goals per game.

Ryan Suzuki is out with an upper-body injury, Vasily Ponomarev is also out, and Brett Pesce is sidelined with a lower-body injury.