New York Rangers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 12th, 2023

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight games, will be hosted by the New York Rangers on Sunday, November 12th, at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. The match will be televised on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

With a 4-7-3 record, the Blue Jackets are placed at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, while the New York Rangers boast a division-leading 10-2-1 record and aim to extend their back-to-back victories, maintaining their top position.

New York Rangers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Sunday, November 12th, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Hub 98.5, KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM, 630 CHED AM and TuneIn Radio

The New York Rangers excel with a standout defense leading their performance

The New York Rangers are enjoying a highly successful season, marked by a potent offense that averages 3.31 goals per game.

Leading the top line, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider have contributed 17 goals and 17 assists, while the overall offensive performance has been outstanding.

Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere, and Vincent Trocheck have combined for 11 goals and 18 assists, and defensemen Erik Gustafsson and K'Andre Miller have chipped in with four goals and 12 assists from the point, elevating the offensive prowess.

Notably, the defense has been exceptional, allowing a mere 2.08 goals per game, including just four goals in the last two games.

Defensive point shares of 2.5 from Miller and Gustafsson, coupled with 33 blocked shots, showcase their defensive contribution.

Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren, and Braden Schneider add depth to the defensive unit with a combined 2.2 defensive point shares.

Additionally, goaltender Igor Shesterkin boasts an impressive .913 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA, making 1.9 goals saved above average.

Jonathan Quick is listed as questionable with an upper-body injury, while Shesterkin is also questionable with an undisclosed issue. Adam Fox is out with a lower-body injury, and Filip Chytil is sidelined with an upper-body injury.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have faced challenges on both offense and defense

The Blue Jackets are grappling with offensive struggles, averaging a modest 2.62 goals per game. Despite Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, and Kirill Marchenko contributing 12 goals and 12 assists, the remaining offense has faced difficulties.

With only five skaters recording three goals or more, the opposition can easily neutralize the struggling offensive efforts.

Adding to the woes, the defense has been disappointing, allowing an average of 3.38 goals per game.

While Damon Severson and Erik Gudbranson have posted a combined 1.1 defensive point share, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, allowing opponents to exploit open shots on the net.

A positive note emerges with backup goaltender Spencer Martin, who maintains a .905 save percentage and a 3.26 GAA, contributing 2.6 goals saved above average.

On the injury front, Daniil Tarasov is sidelined with an undisclosed issue.