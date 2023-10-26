New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 26th Oct 2023

With NHL season already up and running, hockey fans anticipate an epic showdown between the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers.

Fans looking to catch live action have various platforms at their disposal to watch every minute of excitement. Games will broadcast across multiple channels so fans don't miss a second of excitement!

New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers Game Info

Date and Time: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: ESPN+ and MSG

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WEPN-FM – ESPN New York 98.7 FM and 630 CHED AM

New York Rangers Game Preview

Last Saturday, the New York Rangers opened up their five-game win streak on an impressive note by defeating Seattle Kraken 4-1 as money line favorites (-120). Artemi Panarin led with two goals while Filip Chytil earned three assists.

Three days later they overcame Calgary Flames 3-1 (despite being moneyline favorites -140). For today's matchup, they are currently favored at -123 moneyline with a total set of 6.5 goals.

New York Rangers key players and injury status

Artemi Panarin has been one of the offensive options this season, recorded eight points in six games.

Filip Chytil has also contributed greatly, scoring zero goals while adding six assists over six contests. Jonathan Quick (1-0-0) boasts an outstanding goaltending average and save percentage of .964.

On the injury front, Ryan Lindgren is listed as questionable due to an upper-body concern.

Edmonton Oilers Game Preview

The Edmonton Oilers' performance this season has left much to be desired, winning just one out of their first six games and falling into a three-game losing streak.

Their only triumph came during an impressive 6-1 road rout of the Nashville Predators. But shortly thereafter their joy turned to sorrow with three consecutive losses against Philadelphia Flyers (4-1), Winnipeg Jets 3-2 overtime loss (narrowly losing in overtime 3-2) and Minnesota Wild (7-4).

As they prepare for today's clash, Edmonton finds themselves +109 home underdogs.

Edmonton Oilers Game key players and injury status

Leon Draisaitl has amassed four goals and seven assists for 11 points in six games for Edmonton, while Evan Bouchard has recorded eight points (1.3 per game), with two goals and six assists.

Stuart Skinner has registered 48 saves while giving up 11 goals (1.8 goals against average) for a .814 save percentage (64th in the league).

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid remains sidelined due to an Upper Body injury.