New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: What happened last time they met in NHL playoffs? 

The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils, two New York area rivals, are set to face off in a big-time playoff series.

The two teams have a storied history, having faced off in multiple playoff series over the years. Let's take a look at their playoff history ahead of their 2023 first-round matchup.

Playoff history of New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers

The first playoff meeting between the two teams came in 1992, with the New York Rangers winning the series in seven games.

The series was highly competitive, with four of the seven games going into overtime. The Rangers were led by Mark Messier, who had ten points in the series, while the Devils were paced by John MacLean, who had nine.

The two teams met again in the first round of the 1994 playoffs, with the New York Rangers once again coming out on top. The series is best remembered for the dramatic Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.

Stephane Matteau scored in double overtime to give the Rangers a 2-1 win and send them to the second round. Messier was once again a key contributor for the Rangers, scoring six goals in the series, while Martin Brodeur stood out for the Devils with a .925 save percentage.

The Rangers and Devils faced off in the playoffs again in 1997, with the Rangers winning in five games. Wayne Gretzky, who joined the Rangers midway through the season, had a strong series with seven points in five games. The Devils were led by Brodeur, who posted a .931 save percentage in the series.

The most recent playoff meeting between the two teams came in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2012, with the Devils winning the series in six games. New Jersey was led by Brodeur, who posted a .921 save percentage in the series, while Adam Henrique scored three goals, including a series-clinching goal in Game 6.

So what can we expect from this year's matchup? The New York Rangers ended the regular season with a 47-22-13 record.

The Rangers acquired two of the best scorers in the NHL in Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko at the NHL trade deadline but just couldn’t quite seem to put it all together heading into the playoffs.

The Devils, meanwhile, ended the regular season with a 52-22-8 record. They made a similar deadline splash, acquiring the highly sought-after Timo Meier. The Devils responded from the trade with one of the best runs in the league. The Devils nearly clinched the Metro Division title from the Carolina Hurricanes.

This series should be highly competitive, with both teams boasting talented players and solid goaltending. The history between both teams adds an extra layer of intrigue, and it should be an exciting first-round matchup.

