New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

In a clash at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (29-16-3) are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators (18-24-2).

The Rangers, currently occupying the third spot in the Eastern Conference, entered Friday's game against the Golden Knights with a solid record of 29-15-3.

New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview

Holding a two-point lead over the Hurricanes for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers showcased their offensive prowess, ranking 13th in the league with an average of 3.21 goals per game.

Friday night's matchup against the Golden Knights marked the front half of a back-to-back situation for the Rangers, with the second leg closing in Ottawa.

Despite entering Friday's game 13th in the league for goals per game, the Rangers' defensive capabilities are noteworthy, sitting ninth by allowing an average of 2.83 goals per game this season.

On the other side, the Ottawa Senators (18-24-2) were last in action against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, where they fell in overtime but managed to secure at least one point.

With a current standing of 18-24-2, the Senators find themselves in 16th place in the Eastern Conference, sitting eighth in the Atlantic Division standings. The gap between the Senators and the division leaders, the Bruins, is substantial at 31 points.

Offensively, the Senators are positioned 11th in the league, averaging 3.36 goals per game. However, their defensive struggles are evident, ranking 30th in goals against with an average of 3.59 goals allowed per contest this season.

New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-Head

Game Count: In the year 2024, the Rangers and Ottawa Senators faced off in a total of 56 games. Goal Scoring Average: Across these 56 games, the teams collectively maintained an average of 5.3 goals per match. Wins and Losses: The Ottawa Senators emerged victorious in 31 games, while the Rangers secured 25 wins. Overtime and Shootout Success: In overtime situations, the Senators prevailed in 2 games, and the Rangers secured 4 wins. Additionally, in shootouts, the Senators had 3 victories compared to the Rangers' 2. Average Goals Per Match: On average, the Senators scored 2.8 goals per match, a slightly higher figure than the Rangers, who averaged 2.6 goals per match.

New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators: Predictions

Despite a recent 5-2 home loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on January 26, the New York Rangers, favored at -127, head into their next game with expectations to bounce back.

The Ottawa Senators, listed as underdogs at +107, are coming off a home overtime loss, 3-2, to the Boston Bruins on January 25. With an over/under set at 6.5.

New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Rangers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score: Yes