New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 19th 2023

The New York Rangers are set to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Both the Rangers and the Maple Leafs have won three games out of their last five.

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada TV Broadcast: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Fugo TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

New York Rangers game preview

The New York Rangers are 21-7-1 after beating the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their last game. They are scoring 3.28 goals per game and conceding 2.72 goals against, with a power play success rate of 29.8% and a penalty kill rate of 85.3%.

The Rangers are the underdogs against the Maple Leafs, with moneyline odds of -101.

New York Rangers key players and injury status

One of the standout performers for the New York Rangers this season has been Artemi Panarins, who has accumulated 41 points. He has scored sixteen goals and provided 25 assists in 16 games.

Vincent Trocheck has been consistently productive this season, accumulating a total of 28 points with eight goals and 20 assists. Jonathan Quick boasts a record of 9-0-1 this season, with a save percentage of .927 and goals against average of 2.1 per game.

Kaapo Kakko (undisclosed), K’Andre Miller (personal) and Filip Chytil (upper body) are unavailable for today's match.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 16-6-6 record this season after winning their last game 7-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They are scoring 3.64 goals and conceding 3.18 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 25.9%, while their penalty kill rate is 80.0%.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -119.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

William Nylander has been a key player for Toronto this season, making contributions with 40 points, scoring 15 goals and assisting in 25. On the other hand, Auston Matthews has been a standout performer for Toronto with 23 goals and 12 assists, totaling 35 points.

In the 13 games Ilya Samsonov has played this season, his save percentage stands at .878 with a goals against average of 3.51.

Joseph Woll (ankle), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (lower body), Matthew Knies (illness), Ryan Reaves (lower body), Mark Giordano (finger), John Klingberg (hip) and Jake Muzzin (back) are unavailable for today's match.