New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 18th 2024

The stage is set for an exciting matchup between the New York Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 18, 2024, with the puck drop scheduled for 10: 00 p.m. ET.

TV channel list and live streaming Options

Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action on MSG, and for those unable to tune in on television, the game will be available for live streaming on Fubo, providing a free viewing option for fans.

New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

However, the New York Rangers are coming into this match with a lot of confidence after beating the Seattle Kraken by 5-2 in their previous encounter. This ended their two-game homestand as the team embarked on a four-game road trip.

Nevertheless, the Rangers will have to navigate through a streak of losses in their last three away games. However, with a 13-7-2 record outside MSG, the team is now hitting the road in hopes of bettering their efforts and advancing themselves within the ranks of league standings.

In the Tuesday victory over the Kraken, goaltender Igor Shesterkin played a decisive role, making 29 saves from 31 shots. Along with goaltending partner Jonathan Quick, Shsterkin is part of a formidable dynamic duo and they rank ninth overall in the NHL with a combined 2.81 GAA.

While they have achieved overall success, the Rangers’ goaltending tandem has been far from perfect on the road where conceded a total of 12 goals during their recent run of three games away. However, the road campaign has kept the team off with a decent GAA of 2.68 for the season.

On the other side of the ice, the Vegas Golden Knights are entering their fourth game in a five-game home stand with a 4-1 victory against Nashville Predators. The Golden Knights have been home strong this season going 16-5-2.

Goaltender Logan Thompson played an important part in their recent victory stopping 34 shots and contributing to the team’s home goals-against average of 3.19, which ranks as the 18th best in the league.

New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head to Head

The Vegas Golden Knights and New York Rangers engaged in a competitive series of 10 hockey games with an average of 5.8 goals per match.

The Vegas Golden Knights secured victory in six matches, while the New York Rangers claimed success in four. The New York Rangers have clinched one win in overtime and another in penalty shootouts.

The overall goal-scoring trend indicates a dynamic and thrilling series for hockey enthusiasts, with the Rangers boasting a slightly higher average of three goals per match compared to the Golden Knights' 2.8.