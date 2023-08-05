"Newly acquired dad strength" - NHL fans congratulate Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin on becoming a father 

In a heartwarming announcement, Vancouver Canucks' rising star, Vasily Podkolzin, shared the joyous news of becoming a father. Podkolzin and his wife, Sasha, welcomed their daughter, Alisa, into the world in early July.

As the news of Podkolzin's fatherhood spread, NHL fans took to social media to offer their heartfelt congratulations.

One fan playfully commented:

"Newly acquired dad strength just in time for the season."

Another fan shared their heartfelt congratulations, sending warm wishes to the young family.

"Very nice! Congratulations! You have a beautiful family."

Amid the flood of well-wishes, another fan playfully noticed a delightful similarity between Podkolzin and his newborn daughter.

"Podz and his baby have the same hairstyle. Congratulations! Your family looks great."

With the upcoming season on the horizon, Vasily Podkolzin's dedication and motivation are at an all-time high.

Vancouver Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin's new-found dedication

Vancouver Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin has been busy preparing for the upcoming season.

Despite the challenges of balancing his rigorous training schedule, the skillful winger is embracing the journey of being a father with enthusiasm.

"I can't sleep anymore, but that's ok. My wife and I are so happy, we're learning something new and trying to be good parents," he shared.

Last season presented its share of challenges for Podkolzin, splitting his playing time between the NHL and Abbotsford with a demanding schedule. However, he is determined to find his stride for his third season and help the team achieve success.

Podkolzin expressed:

"A big season is coming. It's been hard work in the gym and the practices aren't easy sometimes, but it's time to be better right now."

He added:

"I'm a dad, I have a family, and I just want to play hockey and do my job well for me, for my family. For my daughter as well, it's more motivation for me."

In addition to his on-ice preparations, the young player is mindful of not being too hard on himself and overthinking.

"Be a little bit easier on myself and just do my job - score goals, make good plays on offense, and play hard on defense - and I think everything will be ok," the 22-year-old added.

As Vasily Podkolzin focus on being a dedicated dad and a determined player, it promises an exciting season ahead for both him and the Canucks.