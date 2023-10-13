Angela Price, the wife of Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender Carey Price, recently took to her Instagram stories to express her frustration with the NFL's ongoing coverage of Taylor Swift.

In her story, she revealed that she couldn't bear to watch her beloved Broncos due to the overwhelming focus on the pop sensation.

Angela wrote in her Instagram story:

"I couldn’t even stand to watch my Broncos last night because of this soooooooooo over it. BUT couldn't help but think how cute this look would be with our @linechangeco windbreaker"

Angela's expression of frustration regarding the NFL's persistent promotion of non-football-related events through Taylor Swift's coverage reflects a growing sentiment among fans who simply want to enjoy the game without excessive distractions.

Taylor Swift's rumored relationship with Travis Kelce has undoubtedly taken the world by storm, and major NFL media outlets have capitalized on the opportunity to cover their romance extensively. The NFL has a history of embracing and promoting pop culture elements to attract a broader audience, but it is essential to find a balance that keeps the core focus on the game itself.

Carey Price and his persistent knee injury.

Carey Price, the legendary Montreal Canadiens goaltender, confirmed the heart-wrenching news on Tuesday that his illustrious career in the NHL is likely over due to a persistent knee injury.

On Tuesday, according to TSN, Price said:

"Barring a miracle. I'm still under contract and I still hold on hope to the fact that maybe I could play again, but the probabilities are falling by the month."

Price's journey in the NHL had been nothing short of remarkable. He led the Canadiens to the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals, an incredible feat, where they narrowly fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, it was during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign that he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee, leading to surgery.

In April 2022, the 36-year-old made his return to the Montreal lineup but was limited to just five games for the Habs, where he faced considerable challenges, concluding the season with a 1-4-0 record, 3.63 goals-against average, and .878 save percentage.

Despite having three seasons left on his contract with the Canadiens, with an annual value of $10.5 million, it's likely that Price will spend the remainder of his contract on long-term injured reserve.

With Carey Price's absence, the Canadiens now look to Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault as their goaltenders for the 2023-24 season.