"NFL Sunday, ratings would be brutal": NHL fans explain away bizarre 2023-24 schedule with only 2 games today

The NHL's 2023-24 schedule has taken an unusual turn, leaving fans scratching their heads with alternating game-packed days and almost empty ones. It's a pattern that has sparked conversations, theories and some good-natured jokes among hockey enthusiasts on Reddit.

Reddit user Brady331, a member of the r/hockey subreddit, kickstarted the discussion by highlighting the peculiar scheduling decisions made by the League this season. He said:

"One of the weirdest NHL schedules I can recall. There has to be a happy medium here."

The schedule in question has the league hosting a barrage of games on one day, often exceeding 10 matchups, followed by days with only two or three games. For instance, on Saturday, Oct. 21, the league scheduled a whopping 15 games, yet on the subsequent Sunday, there were only two games on the docket. Monday features just one game, while Tuesday roars back to life with a staggering 16 games.

The scheduling quirks quickly ignited a conversation among fellow Reddit users, with various opinions and theories being offered to explain this unique pattern. One user humorously said:

"NFL Sunday, ratings would be brutal."

Another user pointed out:

"They intentionally set it up to have all 32 teams playing on Tuesday for Frozen Frenzy"

The idea that the league strategically has set up its schedule to have all 32 teams playing on Tuesday for an event like "Frozen Frenzy" is indeed true.

A Reddit user brought Elliotte Friedman into the NHL discussion

Furthermore, one user brought Elliotte Friedman into the discussion. He said:

"Elliotte Friedman mentioned this on their most recent podcast - the reason the NHL doesn't start earlier in September (which it really should) is it wants as less time to compete with the NFL as possible. In some ways I think they should just accept that early season games are just going to have bad ratings, but good luck telling the owners that"

Elliotte Friedman, a prominent NHL analyst, highlighted this scheduling strategy on a recent podcast. The NHL appears to be carefully navigating its calendar to maximize viewership and minimize clashes with the NFL's popularity.

The discussion on Reddit showcases the passion and curiosity of fans as they delve into the intricacies of the league's scheduling decisions. Whether it's about competing with other sports or creating buzzworthy events, one thing remains clear: The scheduling antics will continue to be a topic of discussion and debate for hockey enthusiasts across North America.