NHL 2023-24 regular season schedule: Date, time, important matchups & more

The NHL has officially unveiled the schedule for the 2023-24 regular season. The action-packed season will kick off on Tuesday, October 10, with an exciting tripleheader exclusively broadcasted on ESPN. The highlight of the evening will be the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup championship banner before facing off against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to the Vegas-Seattle matchup, two other games will take place on October 10. The Nashville Predators will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET.

The following night, Wednesday, October 11, will mark TNT's season debut with a thrilling doubleheader. The Chicago Blackhawks will visit the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the LA Kings will host the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET.

October 11 will also see all seven Canadian teams in action. The Montreal Canadiens will go head-to-head with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET, the Ottawa Senators will take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET, the Winnipeg Jets will face the Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET, and the Edmonton Oilers will compete against the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all four Canadian matchups on Sportsnet.

The regular season will consist of 1,312 games, with each team playing 82 games. The action-packed season will conclude on April 18.

Important NHL events and matchups for the 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 NHL season will be filled with exciting events and matchups. The Tim Hortons League Heritage Classic on October 29 will feature the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames playing outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first league regular-season outdoor game.

The 2023 NHL Global Series will take place in Stockholm, Sweden, with the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs participating in four regular-season games from November 16-19 at Avicii Arena. Stockholm has become a prominent host for league games outside of North America.

Fans can look forward to a rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on December 23, as the Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights. The two teams will also face off in Vegas on January 4.

The 2024 Discover League Winter Classic will be held on January 1 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, featuring the Seattle Kraken and the Golden Knights. This annual outdoor game will continue the tradition of starting the new year with an exciting matchup.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on January 20 will showcase all seven Canadian teams in action. The League All-Star Weekend, including the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills and the Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) League All-Star Game, will take place from February 1-4 in Toronto.

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be held on February 17-18 at MetLife Stadium, featuring the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders in two outdoor games.

The regular season will conclude on April 18, and fans can catch comprehensive coverage of the games on ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.

Overall, the upcoming NHL season promises a thrilling lineup of outdoor games, international matchups, and intense competition between teams.

Poll : 0 votes