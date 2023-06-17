NHL 23 World Championship: Date, how to watch, finalists, prize money & more

The highly anticipated EA Sports NHL 23 World Championship is set to ignite the global esports scene with intense competition and thrilling gameplay. Fans and gaming enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the upcoming championship, which promises to showcase the best players in the European and North American console finals.

We will delve into the key details of the NHL 23 World Championship, including the date, how to watch the event, information about the finalists, and the enticing prize money up for grabs.

Date and Location

The European console finals of the NHL 23 World Championship will take place on May 6th in Gothenburg, Sweden, while the North American console finals are scheduled for May 20th in Washington D.C. These events are set to be monumental, bringing together top players from each region to compete for the coveted championship title.

How to Watch NHL 23?

To ensure fans don't miss a moment of the action, the NHL 23 World Championship will be live-streamed on multiple platforms. The tournament can be watched on Viaplay, a popular streaming service, allowing viewers to follow the championship with ease.

Additionally, the official NHL YouTube channel and the official Twitch channel will also broadcast the event, providing more options for fans to tune in and witness the thrilling gameplay. Be sure to subscribe and follow these channels to stay updated and catch all the excitement

Finalists

The journey to the NHL 23 World Championship has been a fierce one, with players battling it out to secure their spot among the finalists. In the European console finals, players such as xBurns8, EkiOriginal, Temppanen, and NikkeDangles have emerged as the top contenders. These skilled athletes will showcase their talent and compete for the championship title, captivating viewers with their exceptional gameplay and strategies.

NHL Championship Prize Money

The World Championship features a substantial $100,000 prize pool, serving as an additional incentive for players to push their limits and deliver their best performances. This impressive sum of money adds to the intensity and competitiveness of the event, as players vie for their share of the prize pool. The specific distribution of the prize money will be revealed during the tournament, making the stakes even higher for the finalists.

As the EA Sports World Championship approaches, excitement and anticipation continue to build among fans and players alike. The tournament promises to deliver thrilling gameplay, showcasing the skills and strategies of the top esports athletes in both the European and North American console finals.

