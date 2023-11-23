NHL 24 Patch Notes 1.2.1: Latest Chel edition brings major gameplay fixes and updates

NHL 24 was the 33rd edition from EA Sports in its National Hockey League video game series.

The game was launched worldwide on Oct. 6, 2023, across the next-gen gaming platforms, which include the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

EA Sports, in its attempt to provide enhanced gameplay to its users, keeps rolling out new updates and fixes, and NHL 24 is set to have an updated patch note rolling out on Thursday. Here's everything we know about the update:

EA Sports NHL 24 1.2.1: Latest Update

EA Sports will release an updated 1.2.1 patch notes and tuner for NHL 24 on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Users who'll be competing online should complete their matches before that time, as they may experience issues with their servers during that time.

The new update will include a bunch of key fixes and enhancements to the NHL 24. Some of the key fixes in the new update include the fix for an EASHL jersey. Users will now be able to load into the game with their own jerseys.

Another key change that users will notice in the new update is that hip checks have been nerfed in comparison to the previous one, which was overpowered. Additionally, hip-checks will now employ default interference logic to generate more consistent penalty calls.

AI penalties have also been significantly reduced under the full pressure attributer, being reduced from 20% to 15%. Another change in the new patch notes is that users will no longer be able to accidentally trigger a reverse hit while the puck carrier is on the right stick.

With the release of the new tuner in the 1.2.1 patch notes, users will see the removal of R2/RT glitch shots, making the shooting less effective and less of a viable threat. Meanwhile, the penalty kill team's negative energy drain multiplier has also been removed.

In HUT mode, the issue with the display of the objectives progress menu during the game has also been resolved, along with various UI fixes. Aside from that, the audio section will have several new changes, including an updated goal horn for the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres.

Furthermore, NHL 24 users will see several new changes and improvements in goalie settings as well as in controls. And, based on user feedback, issues in various aspects of the game have been resolved.

Other updates:

Disabled chance of Auto Fights triggering from hits into the boards.

Reduced the range defending players can push check in front of the net with reduced chance of taking an interference penalty, from 40 feet to 30 feet.

Increased the chance of a CPU Goalie performing a Michigan Save attempt from 30% to 80% when in position.

Adjusted the Player of the Game / Period highlight reel scoring weights to provide more highlights for important goals and big saves.

(Courtesy: EA.com)