NHL 24 Player Ratings: AI predicts 2023 Top 5 draft picks' in-game OVR

As hockey fans eagerly anticipate the release of NHL 24 after the unveiling of the game yesterday, the excitement isn't limited to the gameplay and graphics. Player ratings are a central component that fuels discussions and debates within the gaming and hockey communities.

Thanks to artificial intelligence and its ability to analyze scouting reports and projections, we've tapped into the realm of predictive analytics to offer a sneak peek. Here's what the in-game overall ratings (OVR) might look like for the Top 5 draft picks of the 2023 NHL draft.

Predicted Player Ratings:

Connor Bedard (C, Chicago Blackhawks) - 89 Overall

Leo Carlsson (C, Anaheim Ducks) - 87 Overall

Adam Fantilli (C, Columbus Blue Jackets) - 86 Overall

Matvei Michkov (RW, SKA St. Petersburg) - 85 Overall

Will Smith (C, San Jose Sharks) - 84 Overall

AI also gives the rationale behind these projected ratings in NHL 24

Now, let's delve into the rationale behind these projected ratings in NHL 24 for each player:

#1 Connor Bedard - Projected Overall: 89

Widely regarded as the crown jewel of the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard is a coveted prospect expected to become a franchise player, according to AI.

#2 Leo Carlsson - Projected Overall: 87

Leo Carlsson, a sizeable and skilled centerman, combines physicality with finesse on the ice. His robust presence enables him to excel in battles along the boards and generate scoring chances.

#3 Adam Fantilli - Projected Overall: 86

Adam Fantilli is celebrated for his prowess as a pure goal scorer, capable of delivering impressive numbers on the scoreboard. His lethal shot and adept finishing skills set him apart.

#4 Matvei Michkov - Projected Overall: 85

Matvei Michkov, a highly skilled winger hailing from SKA St. Petersburg, carries the expectation of becoming a top scorer in the NHL. His remarkable shot and playmaking abilities are poised to make an impact.

#5 Will Smith - Projected Overall: 84

Completing our Top 5 projections is Will Smith, a skilled centerman with a well-rounded game. Smith's skating prowess and keen vision set the stage for his playmaking abilities.

While these NHL 24 projections provide a glimpse into how the Top 5 draft picks of the 2023 NHL draft might fare in terms of in-game ratings, keep in mind that these numbers are not set in stone.

As the release date draws near, these predictions ignite discussions about the future of these young talents on the ice and in NHL 24.