NHL 24 Player Ratings: Highest rated centers, wingers, defensemen & goalies in latest Chel edition

As the highly anticipated NHL 24 gears up for its release on Oct. 6, 2023, hockey enthusiasts and gamers are eagerly awaiting a host of exciting new features and improvements.

From total control and skill moves to an enhanced passing system and physics-based contact, this latest installment promises to redefine the gaming experience for hockey fans.

In this article, we delve into one of the most anticipated aspects of the game: player ratings. With the game's overhauled gameplay and new features, the player ratings in NHL 24 are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the virtual ice battles to come.

LEFT WING PLAYER

MATTHEW TKACHUK, RATING 94 ARTEMI PANARIN, RATING 93 JASON ROBERTSON, RATING 92 KIRILL KAPRIZOV, RATING 92 ALEX OVECHKIN, RATING 91 BRAD MARCHAND, RATING 91 CLAYTON KELLER, RATING 89 BRADY TKACHUK, RATING 89 JOHNNY GAUDREAU, RATING 89 KYLE CONNOR, RATING 89

RIGHT WING PLAYER

DAVID PASTRNAK, RATING 95 NIKITA KUCHEROV, RATING 94 MIKKO RANTANEN, RATING 93 MITCHELL MARNER, RATING 92 MARK STONE, RATING 90 ANDREI SVECHNIKOV, RATING 89 WILLIAM NYLANDER, RATING 89 PATRICK KANE, RATING 89 PAVEL BUCHNEVICH, RATING 88 JOE PAVELSKI, RATING 88

LEFT DEFENSE PLAYER

ROMAN JOSI, RATING 94 VICTOR HEDMAN, RATING 93 RASMUS DAHLIN, RATING 91 QUINN HUGHES, RATING 90 MIRO HEISKANEN, RATING 90 SHEA THEODORE, RATING 89 JOSH MORRISSEY, RATING 89 DEVON TOEWS, RATING 89 JACCOB SLAVIN, RATING 88 THOMAS CHABOT, RATING 88

RIGHT DEFENSE PLAYER

CALE MAKAR, RATING 95 CHARLIE MCAVOY, RATING 92 ADAM FOX, RATING 92 ERIK KARLSSON, RATING 91 DOUGIE HAMILTON, RATING 90 JOHN CARLSON, RATING 90 ALEX PIETRANGELO, RATING 89 DREW DOUGHTY, RATING 89 MORITZ SEIDER, RATING 88 KRIS LETANG, RATING 88

