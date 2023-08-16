NHL 24: Release date, How to pre-order, and more about EA's latest hockey installment

The much-awaited moment has arrived for ardent gamers and hockey enthusiasts as EA Sports officially introduces NHL 24, the latest installment in its celebrated hockey game. With an array of exhilarating new features poised to redefine the gaming experience, the excitement surrounding the game's release has increased.

Mark your calendars for October 6 as the release date for X-Box and Play Station. Currently, fans have the opportunity to pre-order the game and get some exciting exclusive items.

EA Sports NHL 24 promises a captivating journey into the world of professional hockey. With anticipation at an all-time high, it's time to delve into the pre-order details and ensure you're poised for a seamless transition into the virtual rink.

NHL 24 pre-order perks and goodies

Pre-ordering the game is a gateway to exclusive content and privileges that enhance your gaming experience. Whether you're an avid player or a casual fan, the pre-order perks are designed to elevate your gaming adventure to new heights.

Standard Edition Pre-Order

By pre-ordering the EA Sports NHL 24 Standard Edition, you're in for a treat with the following offerings:

HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x2)

X-Factor Edition Pre-Order

For those seeking the ultimate gaming experience, the EA Sports NHL 24 X-Factor Edition delivers an array of perks that truly set you apart:

HUT Team Building Player Choice Pack (available before 9/25)

Dual Entitlement

3-Days Early Access

4600 NHL Points

Exclusive Cale Makar Player Item

HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x5)

Are Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar cursed?

The revelation that Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche has been chosen to grace the cover of the EA Sports game has stirred anticipation and apprehension among fans.

An intriguing pattern has emerged over time, creating a sense of unease regarding a potential curse associated with this accolade.

Expand Tweet

Cale Makar's exceptional on-ice performance undoubtedly played a pivotal role in securing this honor. His outstanding contributions culminated in his being awarded the esteemed Conn Smythe Trophy, an acknowledgment of his status as the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Yet, a curious statistic that has raised eyebrows: of the last 27 athletes featured on the cover of EA NHL games, only two managed to guide their respective teams past the initial round of playoffs in the same season.

As fans celebrate Makar's appearance on the cover of NHL 24, this intriguing trend adds an element of uncertainty.