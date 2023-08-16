"F*cking disappointment": NHL 24 reveal trailer fails to impress fans despite multiple new features

Despite the anticipation surrounding EA's upcoming release of NHL 24, the reveal trailer has left some fans underwhelmed. There is some doubt whether the promised new features will truly reinvigorate the franchise.

While EA Vancouver has touted improvements in gameplay, goalie AI, presentation, and the World of Chel mode, the trailer failed to effectively showcase these advancements.

The visuals, while promised to be stunning, appeared largely unchanged from the previous installment, NHL 23. Fans were expecting a significant leap in graphics, especially given the next-generation consoles' capabilities. The touted "Exhaust Engine" also remains shrouded in mystery, leaving players skeptical about how it will truly elevate the intensity of the game.

Twitter is buzzing with mixed reactions as the NHL 24 trailer just dropped, and the disappointment is real:

Moreover, the trailer lacked coherence in presenting the touted updates. It struggled to effectively convey the enhanced goalie AI or the purportedly immersive World of Chel experience.

While player information overlays are a welcome addition, they hardly make up for the lackluster presentation of other elements.

Despite EA's efforts to entice both long-time fans and those who've been away from the series, the NHL 24 reveal trailer fell short of expectations. To win back its player base and deliver on the promised improvements, EA Vancouver will need to provide more substantive gameplay footage and clearly demonstrate how these changes will redefine the hockey gaming experience.

Cale Makar lights up NHL 24 as the cover star

Cale Makar, the dynamic defenceman for the Colorado Avalanche, has been unveiled as the cover star for NHL 24 during a recent press preview. With a remarkable impact since his 2019-2020 debut, Makar expressed his joy at gracing the cover of EA Sports' highly anticipated ice hockey game.

The preview spotlighted gameplay intricacies, along with a short video where Makar shared his excitement.

Makar's journey to cover has been fueled by notable achievements, including the Calder Trophy, Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe, and Norris Trophy. The press event disclosed a touching connection, as he was named after fellow defenseman Cale Hulse. Makar's early gaming passion centered on NHL 07, citing Ovi's presence on the cover as memorable.

Having joined the NHL scene in 2019 with the Colorado Avalanche, Makar's impact has been swift, contributing to a Stanley Cup win and earning the Conn Smythe trophy. From his beginnings in Bantam and Minor Midget leagues, Makar's rise has been meteoric.

Now, he takes center stage as NHL 24's cover athlete, embodying the fusion of hockey and video game excellence.