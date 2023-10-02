NHL 24 World Championship: Open registration, tournament highlights and more explored

The NHL is preparing for an exciting new season of the EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship, which aligns with the much-anticipated launch of EA SPORTS™ NHL 24 on October 6. This yearly esports competition will unite top players of EA SPORTS NHL globally, promising hockey enthusiasts a thrilling and action-packed event.

Open registration

Registration for the EA SPORTS NHL World Championship will open in December, with the gameplay slated to begin in January. This season's championship promises exciting new features, including the participation of six players, four from North America and two from Europe, advancing to the World Final event.

These finalists will have the unique opportunity to compete in person for the coveted World Championship title, a Championship belt and a grand prize.

Key highlights of the upcoming NHL 24 tournament

The tournament will feature in-person and online esports competitions for all 32 NHL Clubs. The Club Champion and the Club runner-up (a new addition this year) will gain automatic qualification for the EA SPORTS NHL 24 North American Championship knockout round, securing a higher seeding than Online Open qualifiers.

Additionally, there will be an in-person NHL 24 WC qualifying event during the 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S) NHL® All-Star Weekend in Toronto, Ontario, where the top four players will earn top seed positions for the NHL 24 North American Console Finals.

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ esports event will not serve as an NHL24WC qualifier. Instead, the Club Championship winners from the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils will compete in a mini-tournament during the weekend to determine the Stadium Series Champion.

On the European side of the competition, two Open Play events, the New Year's Tournament and the EU Chel Challenge, will take place. Winners and runners-up for each console (PlayStation®5 / Xbox Series X|S) in these events will automatically advance to Bracket Play with higher seed standings.

All events will be exclusive to New Gen consoles (PlayStation®5 / Xbox Series X|S) with enhanced cross-play capabilities, allowing players to connect with others on the same-generation Sony and Microsoft consoles in HUT and WOC modes.

Participants will compete in all EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship qualifiers using the Hockey Ultimate Team ("HUT") mode.

In-person events for the North American Championship, European Championship and World Final will exclusively use the PlayStation®5 console.

In response to player feedback, the NHL24 World Championship will conclude in April, aligning with the end of the NHL's regular season.

Tournament updates

As the excitement builds, players and fans can stay up-to-date with all the action on the official tournament website (http://www.nhl.com/NHL24) and social platforms using #NHL24WC. The tournament details are subject to change, so stay tuned for more updates.

Hockey fans and esports enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting season of competitive gaming and thrilling NHL action.