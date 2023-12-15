NHL agent critical of Gary Bettman's 30-year legacy, labels it "era defined by lost opportunity"

As the NHL reflects on commissioner Gary Bettman’s 30-year tenure, there is a range of opinions within the hockey community. Allan Walsh, a known NHL agent, recently expressed his viewpoint on Bettman’s legacy through social media.

"The Bettman era defined by lost opportunity and what could have been," Walsh posted on X. "Image on left was 1994, 1 year into Gary’s reign as the Owners Commissioner. 30 years later, the NBA has 3 of the Top 5 most valuable franchises in sports and no NHL teams are in the top 25."

Expand Tweet

Walsh shared two pictures side by side, one a Sports Illustrated cover from 1994, a year after Bettman became the head of the NHL, that read:

"Why the NHL's Hot and the NBA's Not."

Another photo is a list that highlights the significant difference in financial success between the NHL and the NBA. The list particulars are 30 years after the SI cover, where the NBA has three of its teams among the five most valuable sports franchises while no NHL team even makes it into the top 25.

Walsh believes that the NHL missed out on chances for growth that could have improved its position in the market.

Under the leadership of Bettman, the league has experienced growth, labor peace and increased revenue. However, Walsh contends that the NHL has fallen behind in terms of recognition, digital innovation and embracing cultures, unlike the NBA.

Gary Bettman’s net worth

As of 2023, it is estimated that Gary Bettman’s net worth is around $35-39 million. With three decades of experience in the industry, Bettman has reportedly amassed over $166 million throughout his tenure with the NHL.

Under Bettman’s leadership, the league has successfully secured television deals. One notable agreement was a 10-year contract worth $2 billion with NBC in 2011. This partnership was later extended for seven years in 2020.

These long-term collaborations have significantly bolstered the league's revenue. A significant milestone in Bettman’s career has been the expansion of the NHL by introducing franchises.

The fees paid by these expansion teams have contributed to the league’s income. For instance, when the Seattle Kraken joined the league in 2021, they paid a substantial expansion fee of $650 million. This further strengthened the stability of the NHL.

Moreover, as NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman has successfully collaborated with brands such as Adidas, PepsiCo, Honda and other major companies to enhance opportunities for growth and success.