NHL All-Star 2024 Tickets: Where to buy, pricing, best deals and more

Hockey fans worldwide who are eagerly waiting for the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game and haven't purchased the tickets, here are all the tickets and other details you need to know about NHL All-Star festivities.

The event will take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The much-anticipated event kicks off with the skills competition on Friday, Feb. 2, followed by the main event, the All-Star Game, on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Date: Feb. 2 and 3

This spectacle promises to be a showcase of skill, talent and the camaraderie that defines the sport. To be part of the excitement, fans can secure their All-Star Game tickets through ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $44 to $74 for Feb. 1, $154 to $588+ for Feb. 2, and $181 to $882+ for Feb. 3.

For an enhanced experience, fans can opt for the Official Ticket Package available at nhlexperiences.com. Ranging from $1,599.00 to $2,999.00, these packages offer a range of perks, including pre-game hospitality, Stanley Cup photo opportunities and premium options like arena tours and post-game photos.

Where and how to watch NHL All-Star Game

Viewers worldwide have the opportunity to witness every exciting moment of the All-Star Game and the Skills Competition.

In Canada, CBC and Sportsnet will showcase both events in English, presented as part of the renowned Hockey Night in Canada. TVA Sports will provide coverage for the French-speaking audience. Canadian fans can also enjoy streaming the action on Sportsnet Now.

In the United States, ABC will televise the All-Star Game, and ESPN will handle coverage of the Skills Competition. For those who prefer online streaming, ESPN+ ensures comprehensive coverage, offering a live stream for both events.

What's different this year

The 2024 All-Star Game brings back the "fantasy draft" format this year, paired with the widely appreciated three-on-three gameplay employed since 2016.

The process of forming the rosters unfolds in two stages: the league takes the first step by selecting 32 players, one for each team, and then fans participate in voting to determine the remaining 12 players. On Feb. 1, four players will be designated as captains, setting the scene for an exhilarating draft.

Toronto hosts the NHL All-Star Game for the ninth time. The last time a Canadian city hosted it was in 2012. Scotiabank Arena, previously Air Canada Centre, will be hosting it for the second time.