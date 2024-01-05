NHL All-Star selections 2024: Complete list of players selected from each team for Toronto All-Star Game

Next month, in February, the NHL stars will head to Toronto to showcase their skills at the 2024 NHL All-Star event. On Thursday, the league announced the selection of 32 players from each team heading into the All-Star Game.

Notably, the Maple Leafs and Toronto will host the All-Star for the ninth time and it will be for the first time in the city since 2000. The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be a three-day event from February 1–3.

This year, fans will witness some changes in the format, which includes the return of the player draft as part of the NHL All-Star Thursday.

As for the skills competition, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 2, this year, 12 NHL players will compete for points across eight events.

The player with the most points will take home the prize money of $1 million. The weekend will culminate on Feb. 3 with the All-Star Game.

Also Read: 2024 NHL All-Star Skills event: 3 major changes to look forward to in Toronto

2024 NHL All-Star: Complete list of first 32 players selected

The NHL has revealed the list of 32 All-Stars heading into the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to headline this year's All-Star event.

Although most of the players for the event have been announced, there are still some more to be picked. In the coming days, there will be a fan vote to determine the selection of 12 players to complete the 44-man roster.

Below is the complete list of 32 players selected for the 2024 NHL All-Stars:

Eastern Conference (Atlantic Division)

Auston Matthews (F) - Toronto Maple Leafs

Brady Tkachuk (F) - Ottawa Senators

Nikita Kucherov (F) - Tampa Bay Lightning

David Pastrnak (F) - Boston Bruins

Sam Reinhart (F) - Florida Panthers

Alex DeBrincat (F) - Detroit Red Wings

Nick Suzuki (F) - Montreal Canadiens

Rasmus Dahlin (D) - Buffalo Sabres

Metropolitan Division

Tom Wilson (F) - Washington Capitals

Sebastian Aho (F) - Carolina Hurricanes

Mat Brazal (F) - New York Islanders

Sidney Crosby (F) - Pittsburgh Penguins

Jack Hughes (F) - New Jersey Devils

Igor Shesterkin (G) - New York Rangers

Travis Konecy (F) - Philadelphia Flyers

Booner Jenner (F) Columbus Blue Jackets

Western Conference (Central Division)

Connor Bedard (F) - Chicago Blackhawks

Clayton Keller (F) - Arizona Coyotes

Nathan MacKinnon (F) - Colorado Avalanche

Jake Oettinger (G) - Dallas Stars

Kiril Kaprizov (F) - Minnesota Wild

Robert Thomas (F) - St. Louis Blues

Filip Forsberg (F) Nashville Predators

Connor Hellebuyck (G) - Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division

Connor McDavid (F) - Edmonton Oilers

Jack Eichel (F) - Vegas Golden Knights

Frank Vataro (F) - Anaheim Ducks

Quinn Hughes (D) - Vancouver Canucks

Cam Talbot (G) - LA Kings

Tomas Hertl (F) - San Jose Sharks

Oliver Bjorkstrand (F) - Seattle Kraken

Elias Lindholm (F) - Calgary Flames