NHL All-Star selections 2024: Complete list of players selected from each team for Toronto All-Star Game

Next month, in February, the NHL stars will head to Toronto to showcase their skills at the 2024 NHL All-Star event. On Thursday, the league announced the selection of 32 players from each team heading into the All-Star Game.
Notably, the Maple Leafs and Toronto will host the All-Star for the ninth time and it will be for the first time in the city since 2000. The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be a three-day event from February 1–3.
This year, fans will witness some changes in the format, which includes the return of the player draft as part of the NHL All-Star Thursday.
As for the skills competition, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 2, this year, 12 NHL players will compete for points across eight events.
The player with the most points will take home the prize money of $1 million. The weekend will culminate on Feb. 3 with the All-Star Game.
2024 NHL All-Star: Complete list of first 32 players selected
The NHL has revealed the list of 32 All-Stars heading into the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to headline this year's All-Star event.
Although most of the players for the event have been announced, there are still some more to be picked. In the coming days, there will be a fan vote to determine the selection of 12 players to complete the 44-man roster.
Below is the complete list of 32 players selected for the 2024 NHL All-Stars:
Eastern Conference (Atlantic Division)
- Auston Matthews (F) - Toronto Maple Leafs
- Brady Tkachuk (F) - Ottawa Senators
- Nikita Kucherov (F) - Tampa Bay Lightning
- David Pastrnak (F) - Boston Bruins
- Sam Reinhart (F) - Florida Panthers
- Alex DeBrincat (F) - Detroit Red Wings
- Nick Suzuki (F) - Montreal Canadiens
- Rasmus Dahlin (D) - Buffalo Sabres
Metropolitan Division
- Tom Wilson (F) - Washington Capitals
- Sebastian Aho (F) - Carolina Hurricanes
- Mat Brazal (F) - New York Islanders
- Sidney Crosby (F) - Pittsburgh Penguins
- Jack Hughes (F) - New Jersey Devils
- Igor Shesterkin (G) - New York Rangers
- Travis Konecy (F) - Philadelphia Flyers
- Booner Jenner (F) Columbus Blue Jackets
Western Conference (Central Division)
- Connor Bedard (F) - Chicago Blackhawks
- Clayton Keller (F) - Arizona Coyotes
- Nathan MacKinnon (F) - Colorado Avalanche
- Jake Oettinger (G) - Dallas Stars
- Kiril Kaprizov (F) - Minnesota Wild
- Robert Thomas (F) - St. Louis Blues
- Filip Forsberg (F) Nashville Predators
- Connor Hellebuyck (G) - Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division
- Connor McDavid (F) - Edmonton Oilers
- Jack Eichel (F) - Vegas Golden Knights
- Frank Vataro (F) - Anaheim Ducks
- Quinn Hughes (D) - Vancouver Canucks
- Cam Talbot (G) - LA Kings
- Tomas Hertl (F) - San Jose Sharks
- Oliver Bjorkstrand (F) - Seattle Kraken
- Elias Lindholm (F) - Calgary Flames